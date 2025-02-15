The Reason You Should Always Over-Spice Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a global favorite, with countless varieties of sauces and seasonings that have influenced the many wing flavors on your local wing shop menu. If you're planning on making chicken wings at home, you can skip the deep fryer and bake them instead. Baking wings allows you to cook a large batch at once while also giving you plenty of time to make the sauce you'll toss them in post-bake. A dry spice blend is an integral part of the prep process for most baked chicken wing recipes, and the more you coat the wings in spice, the better. Over-spicing chicken wings not only improves their flavor but also serves an even more important role in their texture.

Advertisement

A thick coating of dry rub will crisp up beautifully in the oven, adding an extra layer of crunch to the skin that will stand up to the post-bake sauce toss. A lesser-known but equally glorious reason you should over-spice chicken wings is that the coating of dry rub creates a barrier to lock in the chicken's moisture. Baking is a dry-cooking method that risks drying chicken out as it cooks. But a thorough coating of spices forms a flavorful and impenetrable seal that'll trap the chicken meat's delectable, natural juices for the most tender and juicy results. An over-spiced chicken wing is key to achieving that tender on the inside and crunchy on the outside textural contrast that you might've thought was only possible with a deep fryer.

Advertisement