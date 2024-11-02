Breakfast At Tiffany's Mississippi Punch Recipe

There's something mesmerizing about Holly Golightly; it could be the elegant way she talks, the confidence with which she enters a room (through the window, no less), or the fact that she's hardly ever found without a drink in her hand. Though always effortlessly chic, the farm girl turned party-goer has an endless cycle of boozy favorites, starting the day with a coupe of champagne and ending it with a glass of whiskey. Somewhere in the middle of Holly's whirlwind weekends are plentiful servings of Mississippi Punch, served tall and chilled in highball glasses. As seen by the glassy-eyed crowd at Holly's party, they are deliciously boozy.

A Mississippi Punch is a classic cocktail that can be made just for one or in a punchbowl for a crowd. Made with rich, citrusy cognac, bourbon whiskey, dark rum, lemon, and plenty of sweetener, the drink is surprisingly smooth — and unsurprisingly very strong. The original "jungle juice," Mississippi Punch is a swirling concoction of liquors that ends up tasting delicious — maybe dangerously so. For a high-proof lemonade that will make you feel as glamorous as Golightly, whip up a batch of this timeless boozy punch for your next party — or even for a night in with Moon River on repeat.