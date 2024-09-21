Why Punch Is Considered The Definitive Party Drink

The party truly hasn't begun until the punch gets served. Whether spiked with a bit of booze or a nonalcoholic offering, there's nothing like gathering around the punch bowl for a good bit of refreshing socialization. The origins of the punchbowl and the eponymous batched drink date all the way back to the late 1600s, well before cocktails were even a notion. Originating in India and carried over to England, the five-part mixture containing spirits, spices, sugar, citrus, and water was named as such after the Hindi word for "five" and spread around the world over centuries. Punch continued to develop into different variations until single-serving forms of punch morphed into what is now the individual cocktail, which has largely surpassed punch in popularity. Outside of a bar setting and particularly in a large group context, the humble drink can still take its moment in the spotlight to delight and entertain.

With such fun recipes as grown-up jungle juice and more, punch has a place at the table despite its ubiquity giving way to single-serving cocktails. No matter the communal setting, batched cocktails make your next party easier than ever by allowing you to create a drink that serves the same purpose as a punch, stretching your ingredients without diluting the quality and making a beverage that can entertain a sizable group. However you like it, there's a punch recipe to satisfy any group.