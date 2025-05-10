Yes, Liquid Smoke Is Made From Real Smoke. Here's How It Works

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It would be easy to imagine that liquid smoke is an artificial flavor. With a taste that's almost more smoky than smoke, it could fit right alongside lab-synthesized banana or grape flavors. But what you're adding to your brisket or barbecue sauce is not only entirely natural, but also made from real smoke.

It's created with a simple yet genius method that seems to have leapt from the pages of school science experiments. It starts with burning wood chips as you would for smoking food, but the smoke is then passed through a condenser. As the smoke hits the cold air, it forms water droplets that are infused with all of the flavors of the burning wood. These droplets are then filtered and heated to further concentrate the smoky taste, and that's essentially what you're getting in a bottle of liquid smoke.

Depending on the brand, the flavor can vary, partly due to the choice of wood. Just as for traditional smoking, mesquite, hickory, and pecan are popular choices. Some brands also add other ingredients to create a liquid smoke that will taste good on its own, with extras like vinegar and molasses. If you want to stick to the pure stuff, look for an ingredients list that only includes smoke and water, such as Wrights.