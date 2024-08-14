The Powerful Ingredient That Takes Chili To The Next Level

Chili comes in many forms, with a myriad of different chili recipes and respective ingredients varying among different regions and beyond. Most chili aficionados will be the first to tell you all about what ingredients they believe should and should not be included in a pot of chili. For example, the addition of beans is considered a culinary crime you should never commit with Texas chili. Of course in other chilis, the so-called "musical fruit" is an absolute must. For all the unique versions, musts, and mustn'ts to go around, it's still up to you to take control at the helm of your pot and determine exactly how you want your chili. Of the many creative ways to use liquid smoke, adding it to your chili will surely take the richness of its overall flavor and complexity to incredible new heights.

Between different chili peppers and seasonings, adding a little bit of liquid smoke in your chili pot goes a long way to amplifying the overall smokiness of the dish while complementing the rest of the flavors in play. Regardless of the proteins, beans, and vegetables you're using, liquid smoke has a universal appeal when used in moderation. Depending on the size of your batch, you should start slowly by adding just a few drops. As always, tasting as you go and seasoning accordingly is advised.