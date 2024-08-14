The Powerful Ingredient That Takes Chili To The Next Level
Chili comes in many forms, with a myriad of different chili recipes and respective ingredients varying among different regions and beyond. Most chili aficionados will be the first to tell you all about what ingredients they believe should and should not be included in a pot of chili. For example, the addition of beans is considered a culinary crime you should never commit with Texas chili. Of course in other chilis, the so-called "musical fruit" is an absolute must. For all the unique versions, musts, and mustn'ts to go around, it's still up to you to take control at the helm of your pot and determine exactly how you want your chili. Of the many creative ways to use liquid smoke, adding it to your chili will surely take the richness of its overall flavor and complexity to incredible new heights.
Between different chili peppers and seasonings, adding a little bit of liquid smoke in your chili pot goes a long way to amplifying the overall smokiness of the dish while complementing the rest of the flavors in play. Regardless of the proteins, beans, and vegetables you're using, liquid smoke has a universal appeal when used in moderation. Depending on the size of your batch, you should start slowly by adding just a few drops. As always, tasting as you go and seasoning accordingly is advised.
Adding liquid smoke to your chili
Now that you know why and how to add liquid smoke to your chili, you can explore all the different possibilities for this not-so-secret ingredient. Consider your favorite chili proteins and how these will pair with an extra punch of smoky flavor. For example, if you're starting with something like a smoky brisket chili or a smoky chicken chili, then the addition of liquid smoke is a relative no-brainer. It will only serve to bring out the smokiness of the rest of your ingredients in a simple and streamlined way. Once all your ingredients are getting to know each other in the pot, it's as easy as adding a few drops -– or more -– to suit your tastes.
For vegetarian options like a tomatillo and white bean chili, liquid smoke will go far to add an extra layer of heartiness and savory flavor without needing to add any meat ingredients. The same goes for a veggie-friendly quinoa chili that's already bursting with rich vegetable flavors. Just a hint of liquid smoke will absolutely level up the taste. Dress up a turkey and summer squash chili recipe with a dash of liquid smoke to give extra complexity to the poultry protein-led flavor profile. Even a rich no bean chili recipe will benefit from this wonder ingredient. Any way you want your chili, you can move forward with confidence, knowing that a little help from liquid smoke is a great go-to.