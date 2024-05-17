Here's How An Expert Adds Smoky Flavor When Grilling Meat Indoors

The charred, smoky flavor that materializes from grilling meat outdoors is almost unbeatable. But when a few rain showers sweep through, you run out of charcoal or propane, or you're simply trying to grill without a backyard, it may appear as if your plans for charred meat are dashed. Thankfully, not all hope is lost — one expert, Max Greb of Max the Meat Guy, relies on liquid smoke to give meat a smoky flavor when grilling indoors.

While you may think that only an outdoor charcoal grill could produce the type of depth beloved in grilled meat, liquid smoke completely changes that. In the late 1800s, pharmacist Ernest H. Wright figured out that when smoke hits cold air it condenses, thus he discovered liquid smoke. The highly concentrated and tasty additive provides a shortcut to charred, delicious meat. And for Max the Meat Guy, one thing that's for sure is you should always have liquid smoke in your pantry.

"Liquid smoke can be a great way to mimic smoky flavor. Simply add a few drops to a steak and rub it in as a binder, [then] season," says Greb who recommends McCormick's All Purpose Seasoning for the second part of the job. But he warns that the liquid smoke is extremely potent and should be used sparingly. You can start with ½ teaspoon of liquid smoke for every 5 pounds of meat, or dilute it with water or vinegar. For a richer flavor, marinate your meat for at least an hour.