Revamp Simple Hot Dogs With Our Elevated Beanie Weenie Recipe
Who here has fond memories of particular dishes from childhood dinners or family cookouts of the past? Food nostalgia is a powerful thing, especially so when it comes to the particular memories evoked by specific dishes. If you find yourself wondering why that one pie that your grandma always made tastes SO good, you've got a double hit of dopamine to thank for that. The enjoyable taste of the pie itself is intermingled with the good feelings linked to those childhood memories of simpler times at grandma's house, making every mouthful all the sweeter and more pleasurable.
When it comes to childhood dishes, we think that beanie weenies rates as pretty iconic on the nostalgia scale. So, to tap back into the past and feed your inner child, why not check out this elevated beanie weenie recipe from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye? Instead of using a tin or two of baked beans, this is a very sophisticated version of beanie weenies, with a rich, bourbon-laced sauce and crispy pan-fried pancetta giving this childhood classic a decidedly adult flavor twist. Read on to find out how you can make this elevated beanie weenies recipe and enjoy a trip down memory lane.
Gather the ingredients for this elevated beanie weenie recipe
To begin this Elevated beanie weenie recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. To begin the dish, you will want diced pancetta, hot dogs, onion, olive oil, and bourbon. To make the sauce, you will need chicken broth, water, ketchup, tomato paste, brown sugar, maple syrup, worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt and pepper, to taste. Finally, you will need a few tins of navy beans.
Step 1: Heat a pan
Heat a large deep pan to a medium-high temperature.
Step 2: Fry the pancetta
Fry the smoked Pancetta in the pan for 4 to 5 minutes until golden and crisp.
Step 3: Set aside
Remove and set aside.
Step 4: Brown the hot dogs
Brown the hot dog slices in the pancetta fat for 4 to 5 minutes.
Step 5: Remove from the pan
Remove and set aside.
Step 6: Add onions
Reduce the heat to medium, and add the diced onion to the pan, adding the olive oil if needed.
Step 7: Saute the onion
Saute the onion for 4 to 5 minutes until translucent.
Step 8: Reduce the bourbon
Add the bourbon to the pan and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes to reduce.
Step 9: Assemble the sauce
Add to the pan the broth, water, ketchup, tomato paste, brown sugar, maple syrup, Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt and pepper.
Step 10: Simmer
Simmer for 5 minutes.
Step 11: Add the navy beans
Add the navy beans and simmer for 15 minutes.
Step 12: Add the hot dogs
Mix in the hot dogs and simmer for another 10 minutes.
Step 13: Mix in the pancetta
When the sauce has reduced and thickened, mix in the crispy pancetta.
Step 14: Serve
Serve hot.
What can I serve with this beanie weenie recipe?
Elevated Beanie Weenie Recipe
With crispy pancetta and a rich bourbon-laced sauce, this elevated beanie weenie (or franks and beans) recipe is as sophisticated as it is nostalgic.
Ingredients
- 7 ounces smoked diced pancetta
- 8 hot dogs, sliced
- 1 white onion, finely diced
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ¼ cup bourbon
- 1 ½ cups chicken broth
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup ketchup
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon Apple cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon garlic power
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 3 (14-ounce) tins navy beans, drained
Directions
- Heat a large deep pan to a medium-high temperature.
- Fry the smoked Pancetta in the pan for 4 to 5 minutes until golden and crisp.
- Remove and set aside.
- Brown the hot dog slices in the pancetta fat for 4 to 5 minutes.
- Remove and set aside.
- Reduce the heat to medium, and add the diced onion to the pan, adding the olive oil if needed.
- Saute the onion for 4 to 5 minutes until translucent.
- Add the bourbon to the pan and simmer for 2 to 3 minutes to reduce.
- Add to the pan the broth, water, ketchup, tomato paste, brown sugar, maple syrup, Worcestershire sauce, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, and salt and pepper.
- Simmer for 5 minutes.
- Add the navy beans and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Mix in the hot dogs and simmer for another 10 minutes.
- When the sauce has reduced and thickened, mix in the crispy pancetta.
- Serve hot.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|662
|Total Fat
|32.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|11.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|53.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|58.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|11.2 g
|Total Sugars
|12.6 g
|Sodium
|1,762.6 mg
|Protein
|28.8 g
How can this beanie weenie recipe be adapted?
While this elevated beanie weenies recipe already takes things up a notch or two with the addition of a splash of bourbon, there are plenty of other ways you can add your own individual twist to this childhood classic. A simple way to mix things up is to swap out the hot dogs for a different variety of sausage. The sky is the limit with this; whether you go for bratwursts, cocktail sausages, an English breakfast sausage, or a spicy chorizo, you can be sure to keep things new and interesting by mixing up your choice of protein.
Similarly, for an easy tweak, why not add a different variety of bean, such as black beans or kidney beans, alongside the standard ingredients? For a little more nutrition, you can stir-fry a few veggies such as diced bell peppers or carrots alongside the onion, or stir in some corn at the end for more color and a pop of sweetness. Finally, adding some different spices such as smoked paprika or chili powder will add smokiness or heat, depending on your personal preference.
What are the best types of beans to use for this recipe?
Although beans are often consigned to vegetarian and vegan diets as a replacement for meat, there is a lot to be said for this humble ingredient in terms of flavor, texture, and health benefits. They may be small, but they certainly pack a veritable punch in the nutrition department, containing a wide variety of vitamins and minerals that are good for our bones, muscles, blood, skin, and more. They also have a savory, nutty flavor and tend to absorb the flavors of any broth or sauce that they're cooked in. Their texture ranges from soft and comforting to firm and satisfying, depending on the variety and cooking method. So, adding meals containing beans into your weekly menu, such as this beanie weenies recipe, is a great choice for your wellbeing, but which bean should you reach for when cooking up this dish?
When it comes to beanie weenies, there is one bean that you'd want to reach for if you are looking to replicate the nostalgic dish of your youth, and that is the navy bean. This small, mild yet sturdy bean is the bean of choice for tins of baked beans the world over. Also known as Boston, Yankee, or haricot beans, navy beans are rich with protein and fibre, making them an excellent addition to your diet as well as your beanie weenies recipe. If you are struggling to get your hands on a few tins of navy beans, however, Great Northern or cannellini beans can be used in their place.