The Duck Fat Disco Fries Recipe John Wick Wishes He Had

Disco fries are a beloved diner classic, but this version from recipe developer Jessica Morone takes things to a whole new level. These duck fat disco fries take everything you love about the original and elevate it with hand-cut fries fried in luxurious duck fat, a deeply flavorful shallot-infused gravy, and a melty mix of mozzarella and Gruyère cheeses. The result is a rich, savory, ultra-crispy, and indulgent plate of fries worthy of a five-star diner. "I wanted to take the nostalgic comfort of disco fries and give it a serious upgrade," Morone says, adding, "Frying in duck fat gives the fries a whole new depth of flavor, and pairing Gruyère with mozzarella makes the cheese extra creamy and complex. It's everything I love about the classic, just more decadent."

And why would John Wick wish he had this recipe? Because after a long night of revenge-fueled chaos, there's nothing better than a plate of golden, crispy fries dripping in rich gravy and melty cheese! These fries are the ultimate comfort food, whether you're winding down from a night out, a long day, or, you know, avenging your dog. No diner required, just a handful of ingredients a smidge of patience.