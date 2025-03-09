The Duck Fat Disco Fries Recipe John Wick Wishes He Had
Disco fries are a beloved diner classic, but this version from recipe developer Jessica Morone takes things to a whole new level. These duck fat disco fries take everything you love about the original and elevate it with hand-cut fries fried in luxurious duck fat, a deeply flavorful shallot-infused gravy, and a melty mix of mozzarella and Gruyère cheeses. The result is a rich, savory, ultra-crispy, and indulgent plate of fries worthy of a five-star diner. "I wanted to take the nostalgic comfort of disco fries and give it a serious upgrade," Morone says, adding, "Frying in duck fat gives the fries a whole new depth of flavor, and pairing Gruyère with mozzarella makes the cheese extra creamy and complex. It's everything I love about the classic, just more decadent."
And why would John Wick wish he had this recipe? Because after a long night of revenge-fueled chaos, there's nothing better than a plate of golden, crispy fries dripping in rich gravy and melty cheese! These fries are the ultimate comfort food, whether you're winding down from a night out, a long day, or, you know, avenging your dog. No diner required, just a handful of ingredients a smidge of patience.
Gather the ingredients for these duck fat disco fries
These elevated disco fries break down to three main components: fries, gravy, and cheese. For the fries you will need russet potatoes, duck fat, and salt. Duck fat can be purchased at the store already rendered, or you can render your own. You will need about 3 cups of it, or enough to have at least 2 to 4 inches in your pot or fryer. If the duck fat you have is not deep enough it can be supplemented with vegetable or canola oil.
For the gravy, grab some unsalted butter, a shallot, flour, beef stock, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Finally, the fries are topped with both mozzarella and Gruyere cheese.
Step 1: Cut the potatoes
Cut the potatoes into fries.
Step 2: Soak the fries
Place the cut potatoes into a container of cold water to soak for at least 30 minutes.
Step 3: Cook the shallot
Meanwhile, begin the gravy: In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the minced shallot and cook for 2 minutes until softened.
Step 4: Add the flour
Stir in the flour and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, whisking constantly until lightly golden.
Step 5: Whisk in the beef stock
Slowly pour in the beef stock, whisking continuously to prevent lumps.
Step 6: Mix in remaining gravy ingredients
Add Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
Step 7: Cook gravy until thickened
Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes until thickened. Adjust seasoning to taste. Set aside while you finish the fries.
Step 8: Drain and dry the potatoes
Drain the fries and pat them dry with paper towels.
Step 9: Heat the duck fat
Add the duck fat to a heavy-bottomed pot, Dutch oven, or deep fryer and heat to 350 F.
Step 10: Add potatoes to hot oil
Add enough fries to the pan so that they are in a single layer.
Step 11: Fy until golden brown
Fry the potatoes in batches for about 5 minutes at a time until they are golden brown.
Step 12: Salt the fries
Transfer the browned potatoes to a cooling rack-covered baking sheet and immediately sprinkle with salt.
Step 13: Add gravy and cheese to the fries
Place the fries on a baking sheet or an oven-safe dish, pour gravy on them as desired, then top with mozzarella and Gruyere.
Step 14: Place under the broiler
Broil in the oven for 1 to 2 minutes, until the cheese melts.
Step 15: Serve
Serve immediately while they are warm and gooey.
What are disco fries and how are they different from poutine?
Disco fries are a beloved New Jersey diner classic that become popular in the 1970s, consisting of crispy French fries smothered in brown gravy and melted cheese. While often compared to Canada's famous poutine, the key difference lies in the cheese. Poutine traditionally uses cheese curds, which are soft and squeaky, while disco fries are topped with gooey, melted cheese. Depending on the diner, the cheese in question might be mozzarella, American, cheddar or some combination of cheeses.
The result is a comforting, indulgent dish that's been a staple in Jersey diners for decades. "I grew up in New Jersey, so late-night diner runs for disco fries were just part of life," Morone says. "There was something so comforting about piling into a booth with friends and splitting a big plate of these. It's one of those things that just feels like home to me." And, thanks to this recipe, you don't need that 24-hour diner to achieve savory greatness.
How can I switch up this disco fries recipe?
This duck fat disco fries recipe is already a step above the classic, but there are plenty of ways to switch it up even more. For the fries, try using sweet potatoes for a touch of sweetness against the rich duck fat, or go rogue with extra crispy fingerling potatoes. If you want even more flavor, toss the fries in truffle salt or smoked paprika right after frying.
The gravy can also take on different twists. Consider swapping the shallots for caramelized onions for deeper sweetness, or add a splash of bourbon for a smoky, complex note. If you like a little heat, stir in some black garlic or a pinch of cayenne. The cheese combination of mozzarella and Gruyère is already melty and flavorful, but you could add a sharp cheddar for extra bite, or even a creamy brie for an ultra-decadent finish. If you want to take it over the top, add crispy pancetta, a drizzle of black truffle oil, or even a poached egg on top for a brunch twist. However you tweak it, these elevated disco fries prove that a Jersey diner classic can be as indulgent and refined as you want it to be.