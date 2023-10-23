Disco Fries Are The New Jersey Potato Dish That Rivals Poutine

The exact origin of New Jersey's disco fries isn't quite known, and we're sure there are plenty of diner owners across the Garden state who say their version is the original. However, we know they became popular in the 1970s and 1980s, when partygoers would go to a 24-hour diner after a night of dancing (we've all been there before). Its name was obviously coined from the popular music genre during that time, making disco fries a go-to meal to soak up alcohol after a night at Studio 54, or whatever other club they could get into, before returning to New Jersey.

It's quite easy to make your own disco fries at home. Start by cooking your favorite frozen thick-cut fries, or make your own if you're in the mood to wash and peel potatoes. When they're cooked, sprinkle a generous amount of shredded cheese and let it melt. It's crucial to sprinkle the cheese before pouring the gravy to prevent the fries from getting too soggy. The gravy used with disco fries is usually a thicker gravy that you might be used to having on Thanksgiving. Grab your favorite canned variety, or make it from scratch if you have the time. You can enjoy these fries on their own as an indulgent snack, or whip them up after a night out.