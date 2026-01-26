Vegetarian Mixed Mushroom Cassoulet Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The traditional French cassoulet of white beans and confit duck is considered to be an ultimate comfort food, and we think this vegetarian version is equally as satisfying. This mixed mushroom cassoulet recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, yields a comforting and nourishing dish, perfect for those choosing to cut down on their meat consumption (or for those who just really love mushrooms).

The combination of cremini, oyster, and porcini mushrooms provide a deliciously earthy, deeply-infused umami flavor, and along with their meaty texture, give this white bean cassoulet a rich, hearty depth. The mushrooms are cooked alongside a mirepoix base, before being stewed in a Marsala wine-spiked mushroom stock alongside white beans and plenty of herbs. The cassoulet also gets a cheesy and herby breadcrumb topping, which provides a nice textural contrast against an otherwise soft, casserole-like dish. It's always worth having a collection of cozy, warming dinner recipes ready to go, and we highly recommend adding this vegetarian mixed mushroom cassoulet to that list.