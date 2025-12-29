The Best Sauteed Brussels Sprouts Recipe
If you love oven-roasted Brussels sprouts (and what's not to love?) you may be surprised to know there's another way to create crispy, browned, and caramelized sprouts (in even less time!). A stovetop saute is the not-so-secret way to create delectable, crispy Brussels sprouts without the hassle. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for the best sauteed Brussels sprouts, one that conveniently takes less than 20 minutes to prepare.
These sprouts are delicious right out of the pan with just salt and pepper, but this recipe doesn't stop there. Instead, the sprouts are tossed in a maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and lemon juice glaze, one that really complements the somewhat bitter flavor of the sprouts themselves. The result is a perfectly charred, caramelized outside and a hearty inside that's just cooked without being too soft. In fact, mushy, overcooked sprouts are a leading reason many people don't like them, so we're considering this to be one of the recipes that can change your mind about Brussels sprouts.
Gather your sauteed Brussels sprouts ingredients
For this recipe, of course, it all starts with the Brussels sprouts. Wash, trim, and halve them before you begin. You will need olive oil for cooking and salt and black pepper to season the sprouts. For the glaze, you'll need maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and lemon juice.
Step 1: Make the maple-Dijon glaze
Place the maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and lemon juice in a small bowl and whisk to combine. Set aside.
Step 2: Heat the oil
Heat the olive oil in a large heavy bottomed skillet, preferably cast iron, on medium until hot.
Step 3: Cook the first side of the Brussels sprouts
Place the Brussels sprouts in the skillet in a single layer, cut side down. Work in batches if you don't have a large enough pan to avoid overcrowding the pan, or the sprouts will steam instead of sear. Cook undisturbed for 5-7 minutes, until the bottoms of the sprouts are seared.
Step 4: Flip and brown the sprouts on the other side
Season the Brussels sprouts with salt and black pepper and flip them. Cook for another 5-6 minutes, until the other sides are browned, stirring occasionally during the final minutes if necessary to brown them evenly on all sides.
Step 5: Toss the sprouts in the glaze
Transfer the Brussels sprouts to a bowl, pour the maple syrup mixture over them, and gently toss until evenly coated. Taste and adjust for salt and pepper if needed.
Step 6: Serve the sauteed Brussels sprouts
Allow the Brussels sprouts to cool slightly before serving warm.
What to serve with sauteed Brussels sprouts
How can I customize this sauteed Brussels sprouts recipe?
There are a few ways you can customize this sauteed Brussels sprouts recipe. Some people like to make the recipe richer by using butter instead of olive oil, or half butter and half olive oil. You can also add spices like garlic powder and onion powder or dried thyme, oregano, and sage at the point when you add the salt and pepper.
Feel free to use your favorite mustard instead of the Dijon this recipe calls for, or red wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar for the acid instead of lemon juice. Honey or agave can be used to sweeten the glaze instead of maple syrup if desired. Before serving, you can choose to sprinkle the sprouts with fresh chopped herbs, pine nuts or toasted nuts, or grated Parmesan.
These sauteed Brussels sprouts are excellent on their own or as a side dish, but you can also use them as an ingredient in other recipes such as casseroles, quiches, and salads. While cooking the sprouts this way on the stove is faster than roasting them in the oven, you can make the process even faster if needed by quartering the sprouts or even chopping or shredding them.
What other cruciferous vegetables can I sear in a skillet?
Cruciferous vegetables are considered superfoods, so there are plenty of health reasons to add more of them to your diet. As this seared Brussels sprouts recipe shows, you don't have to give up exceptional flavor to enjoy them either. Searing them in a pan is a way to create a crispy, caramelized outside and a just-tender inside that's a win-win on texture and flavor.
Cabbage is another cruciferous vegetable you can sear in a skillet. Cut the cabbage into wedges and cook in the same way as the Brussels sprouts — place them in the pan in hot oil and let them cook undisturbed until the underside is browned, and then flip and cook the other side in the same way. The key is not to move them so they develop a good sear. Season with salt and pepper and brush on an optional glaze after you take the pan off the heat.
Use the same cooking method for a range of cruciferous vegetables. Broccoli develops a delicious flavor when cooked this way as does cauliflower. Add the stems to the pan a couple of minutes before the florets because they take longer. To mix it up, instead of cutting florets, cut a whole cauliflower lengthwise into 4 steaks. Halved baby bok choy would also be a good option.