The Best Sauteed Brussels Sprouts Recipe

If you love oven-roasted Brussels sprouts (and what's not to love?) you may be surprised to know there's another way to create crispy, browned, and caramelized sprouts (in even less time!). A stovetop saute is the not-so-secret way to create delectable, crispy Brussels sprouts without the hassle. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for the best sauteed Brussels sprouts, one that conveniently takes less than 20 minutes to prepare.

These sprouts are delicious right out of the pan with just salt and pepper, but this recipe doesn't stop there. Instead, the sprouts are tossed in a maple syrup, Dijon mustard, and lemon juice glaze, one that really complements the somewhat bitter flavor of the sprouts themselves. The result is a perfectly charred, caramelized outside and a hearty inside that's just cooked without being too soft. In fact, mushy, overcooked sprouts are a leading reason many people don't like them, so we're considering this to be one of the recipes that can change your mind about Brussels sprouts.