The classic Swiss chicken casserole takes four basic components — chicken breasts, cream of mushroom soup, Swiss cheese, and stuffing — and turns them into a filling meal that's pure comfort. We've made a few tweaks to elevate this easy dish, including using fresh herbs, seasonings, and some other high-quality ingredients. The resulting Swiss chicken casserole recipe preserves the comforting spirit of the original, but makes it feel decidedly elegant.

According to Ksenia Prints of Thermocookery, there's something about a just-baked casserole that makes you feel right back in your grandmother's kitchen. You can smell the scent of her coffee in the machine, feel the formica countertops under your fingers, and just see the yellowish tone of the cabinets. In many ways, dishes like this Swiss chicken casserole take you straight to a place where you felt loved and protected.

We've taken the classic recipe, which relies on canned soup and likely came from the back of said soup can — we couldn't find any records of its "invention" — and added some fresh components to make the whole thing feel fancy enough to serve to friends. It could even make for an easy side dish for Thanksgiving with its use of stuffing.