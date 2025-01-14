Apple Fritter Breakfast Casserole Recipe

By Jessica Morone and Tasting Table Staff
Slice of apple fritter breakfast casserole on a plate Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Apple fritter casserole is such a comfort food, combining the delicious flavors of a classic apple fritter with the ease of a baked casserole. This recipe from developer Jessica Morone is perfect for breakfast, brunch, or dessert. This dish delivers a warm, spiced apple filling nestled between layers of soft, buttery croissants and is then topped with a sweet glaze that evokes the nostalgic charm of bakery-fresh fritters. Whether you're hosting a holiday brunch, celebrating a special occasion, or simply looking for something cozy, this casserole is the perfect thing to make! 

The tender baked apples bring a delightful balance of tartness and sweetness, complemented by cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of vanilla. " I love this dish because it's so easy to make," Morone says. "You can use store-bought croissants, its simple to put together, and can even be made ahead of time, so it's a completely stress-free meal option." Apple fritter casserole is everything you love about apple fritters, in a shareable, fuss-free format!

Gather the ingredients for this apple fritter breakfast casserole

Apple fritter breakfast casserole ingredients Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Before you start making this recipe, you will need to gather all the ingredients for it. For the apple layer of this casserole you will need unsalted butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, Granny Smith apples, cornstarch, and water. For the casserole you will need heavy cream, unsweetened applesauce, eggs, more cinnamon, and croissants. Since you will be cutting the croissants into cubes, you can use regular-sized croissants or smaller ones, as long as you have about 9 ounces of croissants. And these can be just croissants you buy at the store, you don't have to use homemade croissants (unless, of course, you want to)f.  Finally for the glaze on top you will need powdered sugar and some more heavy cream. 

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Oven temperature showing 375 F Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Step 2: Melt the butter

Butter melting in a saute pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Prepare the apples: Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat.

Step 3: Add sugar and spices

Brown sugar and butter mixture in a pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg to the pan and stir until combined.

Step 4: Stir in apples

Chopped apple mixture cooking in a pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Stir the apples into the pan, fully coating them in the brown sugar mixture.

Step 5: Cook the apples

Cubed apples being cooked in a pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Cook for 5 minutes while stirring frequently.

Step 6: Whisk water and cornstarch together

Cornstarch and water being whisked in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and water.

Step 7: Add cornstarch mixture to apples

Cooked apple mixture in a pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the cornstarch mixture to the pan and cook for a another 5 minutes, stirring often. Remove from heat and set aside.

Step 9: Combine heavy cream, applesauce, eggs, and cinnamon

Casserole ingredients being whisked in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Begin the casserole: In a medium bowl whisk together the heavy cream, applesauce, eggs and cinnamon until smooth.

Step 10: Grease a baking pan

Baking pan being sprayed with nonstick spray Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with nonstick spray.

Step 11: Place croissants in the pan

Cubed croissants in a casserole dish Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Place half the cubed croissants in an even layer into the bottom of the greased pan.

Step 12: Pour heavy cream mixture over croissants

Liquid being drizzled over croissants in a baking pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Pour half of the heavy cream mixture over the croissant cubes.

Step 13: Add apple mixture and repeat

Apples being spooned into a casserole dish Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add half of the apple mixture on top. Repeat with the remaining croissants, heavy cream, and apples.

Step 14: Bake

Baked apple fritter breakfast casserole in an oven Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Bake in the preheated oven for 22 to 25 minutes, until the top is golden brown.

Step 15: Make glaze

Glaze whisked in a measuring cup Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a small bowl or measuring cup, whisk together the powdered sugar and heavy cream until smooth.

Step 16: Drizzle on glaze and serve

Glaze being drizzled over an apple fritter breakfast casserole Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Drizzle the glaze over the apple fritter casserole, serve warm, and enjoy.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 328
Total Fat 16.9 g
Saturated Fat 9.9 g
Trans Fat 0.2 g
Cholesterol 92.8 mg
Total Carbohydrates 40.8 g
Dietary Fiber 2.7 g
Total Sugars 29.6 g
Sodium 108.8 mg
Protein 4.1 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
What ingredient swaps can I make in this apple fritter casserole recipe?

Baked apple fritter breakfast casserole on a table Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

There are a few swaps you can make in this casserole. Instead of Granny Smith apples, which are tart and firm, there are some other popular types of apples you can try. For example, you can use Honeycrisp or Fuji apples for a sweeter and juicier flavor, or you can use a mixture of tart Granny Smiths and sweet Honeycrisps for more flavor complexity. For the croissants, you could swap in something like crescent rolls, or breads like brioche or challah, which provide a rich and soft texture. The applesauce could also be replaced with apple butter, which has a nice concentrated apple flavor.

For additions, adding crushed nuts such as pecans or walnuts can balance out some of the sweetness in this casserole with a crunch and nutty depth. Dried fruits like raisins, cranberries, or chopped dates pair well with apples and can add bursts of sweetness and a chewy texture. For a warm, spiced twist, you could consider mixing in a handful of candied ginger or a sprinkle of cardamom.

What should I serve with this breakfast casserole?

Close up of a slice of apple fritter breakfast casserole Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Apple fritter casserole is a versatile dish that works beautifully for breakfast, brunch, or dessert. While there is already a glaze on it, for a more indulgent touch you could add a scoop of vanilla ice cream or some whipped cream on top of it. Or you could leave the glaze off of it and just sprinkle some powdered sugar over the top of the casserole. Another option would be to drizzle caramel on top, giving the casserole a caramel apple-esque feel to it.

Pair this cozy dish with complementary sides for a well-rounded meal. For breakfast or brunch, serve it alongside savory options like crispy bacon, breakfast sausage, or an egg dish like fluffy scrambled eggs to balance the sweetness. Serving this with a fresh fruit salad or yogurt parfait would be a light, refreshing option. If serving this casserole for dessert, you could pair it with hot coffee, spiced chai, or warm apple cider to enhance the autumnal flavors that are already in the casserole. 

