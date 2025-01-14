Apple Fritter Breakfast Casserole Recipe
Apple fritter casserole is such a comfort food, combining the delicious flavors of a classic apple fritter with the ease of a baked casserole. This recipe from developer Jessica Morone is perfect for breakfast, brunch, or dessert. This dish delivers a warm, spiced apple filling nestled between layers of soft, buttery croissants and is then topped with a sweet glaze that evokes the nostalgic charm of bakery-fresh fritters. Whether you're hosting a holiday brunch, celebrating a special occasion, or simply looking for something cozy, this casserole is the perfect thing to make!
The tender baked apples bring a delightful balance of tartness and sweetness, complemented by cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of vanilla. " I love this dish because it's so easy to make," Morone says. "You can use store-bought croissants, its simple to put together, and can even be made ahead of time, so it's a completely stress-free meal option." Apple fritter casserole is everything you love about apple fritters, in a shareable, fuss-free format!
Gather the ingredients for this apple fritter breakfast casserole
Before you start making this recipe, you will need to gather all the ingredients for it. For the apple layer of this casserole you will need unsalted butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, Granny Smith apples, cornstarch, and water. For the casserole you will need heavy cream, unsweetened applesauce, eggs, more cinnamon, and croissants. Since you will be cutting the croissants into cubes, you can use regular-sized croissants or smaller ones, as long as you have about 9 ounces of croissants. And these can be just croissants you buy at the store, you don't have to use homemade croissants (unless, of course, you want to)f. Finally for the glaze on top you will need powdered sugar and some more heavy cream.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Melt the butter
Prepare the apples: Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
Step 3: Add sugar and spices
Add the brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg to the pan and stir until combined.
Step 4: Stir in apples
Stir the apples into the pan, fully coating them in the brown sugar mixture.
Step 5: Cook the apples
Cook for 5 minutes while stirring frequently.
Step 6: Whisk water and cornstarch together
In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and water.
Step 7: Add cornstarch mixture to apples
Add the cornstarch mixture to the pan and cook for a another 5 minutes, stirring often. Remove from heat and set aside.
Step 9: Combine heavy cream, applesauce, eggs, and cinnamon
Begin the casserole: In a medium bowl whisk together the heavy cream, applesauce, eggs and cinnamon until smooth.
Step 10: Grease a baking pan
Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with nonstick spray.
Step 11: Place croissants in the pan
Place half the cubed croissants in an even layer into the bottom of the greased pan.
Step 12: Pour heavy cream mixture over croissants
Pour half of the heavy cream mixture over the croissant cubes.
Step 13: Add apple mixture and repeat
Add half of the apple mixture on top. Repeat with the remaining croissants, heavy cream, and apples.
Step 14: Bake
Bake in the preheated oven for 22 to 25 minutes, until the top is golden brown.
Step 15: Make glaze
In a small bowl or measuring cup, whisk together the powdered sugar and heavy cream until smooth.
Step 16: Drizzle on glaze and serve
Drizzle the glaze over the apple fritter casserole, serve warm, and enjoy.
Apple Fritter Breakfast Casserole Recipe
This sweet breakfast recipe takes all of the goodness of fresh apple fritters and transforms it into a warm and comforting casserole.
Ingredients
- For the apples
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 cup brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- 5 medium Granny Smith apples, peeled and chopped
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons cold water
- For the casserole
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ½ cup unsweetened applesauce
- 3 large eggs
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 9 ounces croissants, cut into cubes
- For the glaze
- ¾ cup powdered sugar
- ¼ cup heavy cream
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 375 F.
- Prepare the apples: Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Add the brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg to the pan and stir until combined.
- Stir the apples into the pan, fully coating them in the brown sugar mixture.
- Cook for 5 minutes while stirring frequently.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and water.
- Add the cornstarch mixture to the pan and cook for a another 5 minutes, stirring often. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Begin the casserole: In a medium bowl whisk together the heavy cream, applesauce, eggs and cinnamon until smooth.
- Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with nonstick spray.
- Place half the cubed croissants in an even layer into the bottom of the greased pan.
- Pour half of the heavy cream mixture over the croissant cubes.
- Add half of the apple mixture on top. Repeat with the remaining croissants, heavy cream, and apples.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 22 to 25 minutes, until the top is golden brown.
- In a small bowl or measuring cup, whisk together the powdered sugar and heavy cream until smooth.
- Drizzle the glaze over the apple fritter casserole, serve warm, and enjoy.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|328
|Total Fat
|16.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|92.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|40.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.7 g
|Total Sugars
|29.6 g
|Sodium
|108.8 mg
|Protein
|4.1 g
What ingredient swaps can I make in this apple fritter casserole recipe?
There are a few swaps you can make in this casserole. Instead of Granny Smith apples, which are tart and firm, there are some other popular types of apples you can try. For example, you can use Honeycrisp or Fuji apples for a sweeter and juicier flavor, or you can use a mixture of tart Granny Smiths and sweet Honeycrisps for more flavor complexity. For the croissants, you could swap in something like crescent rolls, or breads like brioche or challah, which provide a rich and soft texture. The applesauce could also be replaced with apple butter, which has a nice concentrated apple flavor.
For additions, adding crushed nuts such as pecans or walnuts can balance out some of the sweetness in this casserole with a crunch and nutty depth. Dried fruits like raisins, cranberries, or chopped dates pair well with apples and can add bursts of sweetness and a chewy texture. For a warm, spiced twist, you could consider mixing in a handful of candied ginger or a sprinkle of cardamom.
What should I serve with this breakfast casserole?
Apple fritter casserole is a versatile dish that works beautifully for breakfast, brunch, or dessert. While there is already a glaze on it, for a more indulgent touch you could add a scoop of vanilla ice cream or some whipped cream on top of it. Or you could leave the glaze off of it and just sprinkle some powdered sugar over the top of the casserole. Another option would be to drizzle caramel on top, giving the casserole a caramel apple-esque feel to it.
Pair this cozy dish with complementary sides for a well-rounded meal. For breakfast or brunch, serve it alongside savory options like crispy bacon, breakfast sausage, or an egg dish like fluffy scrambled eggs to balance the sweetness. Serving this with a fresh fruit salad or yogurt parfait would be a light, refreshing option. If serving this casserole for dessert, you could pair it with hot coffee, spiced chai, or warm apple cider to enhance the autumnal flavors that are already in the casserole.