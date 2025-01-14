Apple Fritter Breakfast Casserole Recipe

Apple fritter casserole is such a comfort food, combining the delicious flavors of a classic apple fritter with the ease of a baked casserole. This recipe from developer Jessica Morone is perfect for breakfast, brunch, or dessert. This dish delivers a warm, spiced apple filling nestled between layers of soft, buttery croissants and is then topped with a sweet glaze that evokes the nostalgic charm of bakery-fresh fritters. Whether you're hosting a holiday brunch, celebrating a special occasion, or simply looking for something cozy, this casserole is the perfect thing to make!

The tender baked apples bring a delightful balance of tartness and sweetness, complemented by cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of vanilla. " I love this dish because it's so easy to make," Morone says. "You can use store-bought croissants, its simple to put together, and can even be made ahead of time, so it's a completely stress-free meal option." Apple fritter casserole is everything you love about apple fritters, in a shareable, fuss-free format!