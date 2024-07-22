Beef And Drop Biscuit Casserole Recipe

People often turn to comfy classics as weeknight staples thanks to their simplicity and ability to please a tough crowd, especially with kids. This satisfying drop biscuit-topped casserole is no exception: Requiring only 30 minutes of preparation and less than an hour in the oven, it's ready to earn its place in your family cookbook. Though similar to chicken and dumplings, which is more like a soup, this casserole has less broth and a generous biscuit-to-filling ratio. The bottom side of the drop biscuits stays nice and moist, while the top becomes golden brown and delicious. While most old-school casseroles often rely on canned cream of mushroom or chicken soup to make a filling, this recipe is completely from scratch.

First appearing in America in the 1800s during the food industrialization era, casseroles surged in popularity during the Depression, thanks to their cost-effectiveness and reliability. These low-lift dishes are also extremely adaptable, using widely available ingredients like vegetables or fruits that can be easily swapped out for something else you have on hand.

Once you've tried this warming beef and veggie combo topped with drop biscuits, why not test out a sweet breakfast casserole with brioche or a savory cottage pie with cauliflower? The options are endless, and so is our archive of casserole recipes.