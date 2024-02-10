Make Your Mornings Easier With 2-Ingredient Drop Biscuits
Biscuits lend themselves to all kinds of additions. Try these cream cheese and cheddar biscuits for a mouth-watering breakfast. Or, set your sights on fluffiness with a recipe for pillowy southern biscuits. If tenderness is your aim, you can even incorporate mayonnaise into your dough. Sometimes, however, toying with anything extra can feel laborious. If you want low-effort, but high-quality, biscuits, look no further than two ingredients — self-rising flour and heavy cream.
Yes, drop biscuits can be that simple. To make them for yourself, mix about two cups of self-rising flour with one and a half cups of heavy cream. Make sure to set the oven temperature to somewhere between 450 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Different recipes call for different temperatures, but, generally, you'll want your oven on the hotter end. As the oven preheats, roll out and shape your biscuits as you normally would. They need about 12 minutes to cook, meaning the recipe is as easy to finish as it is to start.
Given this level of simplicity, you may be skeptical about the recipe's taste. Both self-rising flour and heavy cream, however, live up to their potential and play equally important roles in bringing drop biscuits into being.
Pair self-rising flour with heavy cream for easy and delicious biscuits
The best biscuit recipes are basic to make — but taste anything but basic. Although these drop biscuits may only use two ingredients, those ingredients do important things and take the place of other additions. Heavy cream, in particular, kills two birds with one stone by acting in place of both milk and butter, simultaneously adding moisture and fat to your dough. The cream therefore brings the biscuits together structurally. Meanwhile, self-rising flour allows the dough to rise, complementing the work of the cream.
In combining the two, the main point of attention is the kneading. You don't want to over-knead your dough. Rather, work your ingredients lightly, until they've just come together.
Once you make and bake your biscuits, you can then up the ante with your favorite toppings. Plain and simple butter is always a safe bet, as is jam. If you'd prefer a biscuit that's on the savory side, add cheddar cheese and your favorite herbs. Homemade chive biscuits can make a simple drop recipe all the more intricate. Alternatively, you can use your biscuits as a base for all kinds of sandwiches. With this recipe, you don't have to be from the South to appreciate a good biscuit. Nor do you have to use more than two ingredients.