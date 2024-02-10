Make Your Mornings Easier With 2-Ingredient Drop Biscuits

Biscuits lend themselves to all kinds of additions. Try these cream cheese and cheddar biscuits for a mouth-watering breakfast. Or, set your sights on fluffiness with a recipe for pillowy southern biscuits. If tenderness is your aim, you can even incorporate mayonnaise into your dough. Sometimes, however, toying with anything extra can feel laborious. If you want low-effort, but high-quality, biscuits, look no further than two ingredients — self-rising flour and heavy cream.

Yes, drop biscuits can be that simple. To make them for yourself, mix about two cups of self-rising flour with one and a half cups of heavy cream. Make sure to set the oven temperature to somewhere between 450 and 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Different recipes call for different temperatures, but, generally, you'll want your oven on the hotter end. As the oven preheats, roll out and shape your biscuits as you normally would. They need about 12 minutes to cook, meaning the recipe is as easy to finish as it is to start.

Given this level of simplicity, you may be skeptical about the recipe's taste. Both self-rising flour and heavy cream, however, live up to their potential and play equally important roles in bringing drop biscuits into being.