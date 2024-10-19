Cucumber Avocado Salsa Recipe

We all know the mark of a great Mexican restaurant is the salsa that arrives on the table after you sit down. A staple in Mexican cuisine with a long history beginning with the Aztecs and Mayans, salsa is an essential condiment that can be used for far more than dipping with chips. There are dozens of types of salsa ranging from super smooth salsa verde to nearly-dry pico de gallo, some made with charred and roasted peppers, while others with tomatoes for a fresh and juicy flavor. Modern salsas incorporate fruits like mango and pineapple for fruity, tropical flavor; but no matter what, a salsa should be a harmonious blend of flavor and texture.

Though salsa comes in many forms, there are some fruits and veggies we wouldn't think to add. For example, crisp, cool cucumbers wouldn't be our first choice to pile onto tortilla chips, but developer Michelle McGlinn infuses them into salsa so seamlessly we can't help but eat the whole batch in a day. A bowl full of green, the chunky, bright salsa is a mix of crunchy cucumber, creamy avocado, and earthy cilantro that is as easy to pull together as it is to eat. Besides being mild and refreshing, cucumber is also a sneaky way to incorporate more vitamins, water, and minerals into your diet, too. A snack that's healthy and delicious? Sign us up.