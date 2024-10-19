Cucumber Avocado Salsa Recipe
We all know the mark of a great Mexican restaurant is the salsa that arrives on the table after you sit down. A staple in Mexican cuisine with a long history beginning with the Aztecs and Mayans, salsa is an essential condiment that can be used for far more than dipping with chips. There are dozens of types of salsa ranging from super smooth salsa verde to nearly-dry pico de gallo, some made with charred and roasted peppers, while others with tomatoes for a fresh and juicy flavor. Modern salsas incorporate fruits like mango and pineapple for fruity, tropical flavor; but no matter what, a salsa should be a harmonious blend of flavor and texture.
Though salsa comes in many forms, there are some fruits and veggies we wouldn't think to add. For example, crisp, cool cucumbers wouldn't be our first choice to pile onto tortilla chips, but developer Michelle McGlinn infuses them into salsa so seamlessly we can't help but eat the whole batch in a day. A bowl full of green, the chunky, bright salsa is a mix of crunchy cucumber, creamy avocado, and earthy cilantro that is as easy to pull together as it is to eat. Besides being mild and refreshing, cucumber is also a sneaky way to incorporate more vitamins, water, and minerals into your diet, too. A snack that's healthy and delicious? Sign us up.
Gather the cucumber avocado salsa ingredients
The ingredient list for this salsa is simple, and you may already have many of the ingredients in your kitchen already. You'll need a few pantry staples like olive oil and salt. From there, it's all produce: You'll need red onion, garlic, lime, avocado, cilantro, corn, and cucumber. You can use any cucumber here, but we recommend seedless or even Persian, which are less watery than the full-size cukes. As for the corn, you can use fresh sweet corn or simply pick up a can of kernels.
Step 1: Combine the dressing
In a large bowl, whisk together the garlic, olive oil, lime juice, and salt.
Step 2: Mix in the vegetables
Add the cucumber, avocado, corn, onion, and cilantro and mix until well combined.
Step 3: Serve
Serve with tortilla chips or as desired.
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 cups diced cucumber
- 2 cups diced avocado
- 1 cup corn kernels
- ½ cup diced red onion
- ½ cup finely chopped cilantro
What other ways can I use cucumber avocado salsa?
While we usually think of salsa as the dipping sauce for chips, there are many ways to use it beyond tortilla rounds. Along the same lines, you can use the cucumber avocado salsa on tacos, piling it on top of fried fish, barbacoa, or carne asada. This salsa is also a great addition to grain bowls and salads, pairing well with shrimp, grilled chicken, and even crispy tofu. And though we think of salsas as Mexican cuisine, the cucumber and avocado in this salsa makes it perfect for Asian-inspired dishes like sushi bowls made with rice, nori, and either salmon or tuna.
You can also use this salsa as a pairing to protein entrees. The cucumber pairs well with grilled steaks, especially those rubbed with chili or soy sauce. Similarly, the salsa is a good complement to teriyaki salmon or shrimp. Looking for a way to incorporate this salsa into fall and winter dishes? The mix of cucumber and avocado adds an unexpected, refreshing flavor to beef and turkey chilis and soups like chicken tortilla.
How long does this cucumber salsa last?
If you've ever made anything with avocados, you already know what's coming: this salsa has a short shelf life. Lime juice contains ascorbic acid that slows the browning of avocados, and storing the salsa in an airtight container helps keep it from oxidizing as well. Even with these measures, though, the salsa will only last for up to 2 days. What's worse is the cucumbers, which release water over time. Even if the avocados stay green, your salsa will become watery after a few days in the bowl.
If you must make the salsa ahead of time, there are a few things you can do. Besides making it a few hours or even a day in advance, you can chop the vegetables and prepare the dressing up to 4 days in advance and store them separately from each other. Save the avocados for right before serving: That way, there's no browning at all and the avocados are fresh. Simply toss everything together and go.