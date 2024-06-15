20 Creative Ways To Use Up A Jar Of Salsa

The best part of eating out at a Mexican restaurant isn't sipping on a frozen margarita or watching a sizzling plate of fajitas leave the kitchen and make its way to your table — it's the salsa. This condiment, which is most often ceremoniously dipped with chips, is a fundamental part of eating at one of these establishments. And now, with the array of store-bought salsas on the market, you can bring that same feeling of the cool salsa, paired with a crunchy chip, hitting the roof of your mouth into your home kitchen.

But unfortunately, dipping chips into salsa can get a bit monotonous. Luckily, there's an array of ways to make the most of this condiment and showcase its versatility outside of just dipping. We created a list of some of these applications, along with important considerations you need to make when selecting a salsa, as well as how to pair the ingredient with other flavors in your dish.