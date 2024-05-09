Salsa Is The One Ingredient You Need To Update Your Favorite Egg Dishes
Mexican food is a beloved cuisine with global favorites like tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, and nachos. Whether you're at a taco stand or a Tex-Mex restaurant, no Mexican meal is complete without salsa. One of the most diverse condiments in the world, salsas are indispensable flavor and texture agents to accompany any dish. Migas, huevos rancheros, and chilaquiles are prime examples of why salsa and eggs are specifically a match made in heaven. But you can use salsa in countless other ways to upgrade eggs of any style, from scrambled to poached to hard-boiled.
Salsas can be red, green, creamy, or fruity, with textures that range from smooth and liquidy to thick and chunky. Even infused, crunchy chili oil is known as salsa macha. With a plethora of store-bought salsa brands, adding salsa to an egg recipe doesn't take much effort. Plus, jarred salsas will last up to a month in the fridge, supplying flavor to multiple egg-centric meals. You can use the consistency of different salsas to your advantage when incorporating them into an egg dish. For example, a chunkier tomato-based salsa roja would make a great foundation for fried eggs. A cream or avocado-based salsa is a decadent yet refreshing accompaniment to spoon over poached eggs. A dry corn and bean salsa would add heft and flavor to scramble or omelet.
Salsa and egg dish pairings
As eggs are one of the most popular breakfast ingredients in Mexico, using salsa the way Mexicans do is an easy way to start. Spoon pico de gallo and salsa verde into a breakfast taco or burrito filled with scrambled eggs, crispy potatoes, and bacon. Ladle red and green salsa over two over-easy eggs for a traditional plate of huevos divorciados. Salsas are also a great way to put a zesty twist on egg dishes from around the world. You can add fire-roasted tomato salsa to bubble over a skillet as a tasty foundation for a Mexicanized shakshuka to sop up with fresh corn tortillas. Blend a crema-based salsa into scrambled eggs for a well-spiced, tangy flavor profile and creamy consistency. Swap Tabasco sauce with Salsa Valentina in a batch of deviled eggs. Drizzle salsa macha over a savory bowl of Japanese tamago kake gohan.
A sweet, spicy chipotle salsa would pair well with mayonnaise in a breakfast sandwich with a fried egg, melted cheddar cheese, and breakfast sausage. Avocado and jalapeño crema would make a spicy and rich substitute for hollandaise sauce to drown a plate of eggs benedict. Use corn and bean salsa instead of potatoes for a Mexican-style skillet hash, elaborated with scallions and chorizo, and topped with fried eggs. Or, upgrade avocado toast with a dollop of salsa roja and a poached egg. The possibilities are truly endless.