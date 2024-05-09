Salsa Is The One Ingredient You Need To Update Your Favorite Egg Dishes

Mexican food is a beloved cuisine with global favorites like tacos, quesadillas, enchiladas, and nachos. Whether you're at a taco stand or a Tex-Mex restaurant, no Mexican meal is complete without salsa. One of the most diverse condiments in the world, salsas are indispensable flavor and texture agents to accompany any dish. Migas, huevos rancheros, and chilaquiles are prime examples of why salsa and eggs are specifically a match made in heaven. But you can use salsa in countless other ways to upgrade eggs of any style, from scrambled to poached to hard-boiled.

Salsas can be red, green, creamy, or fruity, with textures that range from smooth and liquidy to thick and chunky. Even infused, crunchy chili oil is known as salsa macha. With a plethora of store-bought salsa brands, adding salsa to an egg recipe doesn't take much effort. Plus, jarred salsas will last up to a month in the fridge, supplying flavor to multiple egg-centric meals. You can use the consistency of different salsas to your advantage when incorporating them into an egg dish. For example, a chunkier tomato-based salsa roja would make a great foundation for fried eggs. A cream or avocado-based salsa is a decadent yet refreshing accompaniment to spoon over poached eggs. A dry corn and bean salsa would add heft and flavor to scramble or omelet.