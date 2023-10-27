Add Salsa To Scalloped Potatoes For A Fresh Burst Of Flavor

With a myriad of ways to make potatoes, scalloped potatoes are certainly one of the most comforting. Thinly sliced potatoes and cheese steeped in an herb-infused creamy sauce is one dish that never gets old. However, it never hurts to spice it up with some fun additions.

Something about pieces of carbs with melted cheese says that it needs salsa on top. The spicy tomato sauce brings new life to old-fashioned scalloped potatoes, adding a new dimension of flavor. After baking it in the oven, topping the dish with a few tablespoons delivers a cooling heat to the side.

Two classics, salsa roja and salsa taquera, are what you might gravitate to for your scalloped potatoes. Yet, you should let salsa verde uplift your rich, creamy potato dishes. The acidity of the green tomatillos brings a zesty punch to the warm, comforting potatoes. Scoop the salsa on top of the potatoes and enjoy the dish with pork chops or a rack of lamb.