Add Salsa To Scalloped Potatoes For A Fresh Burst Of Flavor
With a myriad of ways to make potatoes, scalloped potatoes are certainly one of the most comforting. Thinly sliced potatoes and cheese steeped in an herb-infused creamy sauce is one dish that never gets old. However, it never hurts to spice it up with some fun additions.
Something about pieces of carbs with melted cheese says that it needs salsa on top. The spicy tomato sauce brings new life to old-fashioned scalloped potatoes, adding a new dimension of flavor. After baking it in the oven, topping the dish with a few tablespoons delivers a cooling heat to the side.
Two classics, salsa roja and salsa taquera, are what you might gravitate to for your scalloped potatoes. Yet, you should let salsa verde uplift your rich, creamy potato dishes. The acidity of the green tomatillos brings a zesty punch to the warm, comforting potatoes. Scoop the salsa on top of the potatoes and enjoy the dish with pork chops or a rack of lamb.
Other ways to enjoy salsa and scalloped potatoes
When pouring salsa on top of scalloped potatoes, it makes sense to prepare them in a way that tastes cohesive. Instead of just adding salt, pepper, and garlic powder to the cream or milk, incorporate flavors that you would naturally find in salsa. Sprinkle cumin, onion powder, and chili powder into the layers of the scalloped potatoes, or nestle cilantro and sliced onions in between the slices of potatoes for texture and an earthy, herbaceous flavor.
You can also go a step further and slice up bell peppers, tomatoes, and chiles to make salsa scalloped potatoes. Simply soften the aromatics in a pan with butter before adding the milk or cream.
For more flavor, pour in some tablespoons of pre-made salsa a few minutes before taking the cream or milk off the stove, and opt for the Mexican-style blend of cheese or Monterey Jack when creating the layers of the scalloped potatoes. Then, after baking in the oven, top it off with some extra onions or fresh cilantro before serving.