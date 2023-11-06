Add Canned Beans To Salsa For A Tasty Time-Saving Chili

If you're craving a hearty bowl of homemade chili, you can usually expect to spend several hours in the kitchen preparing it. Between all the slicing and dicing, the required cooking of the vegetable and meat components, and, of course, all the time you must allow for the stew to simmer on the stove, it can take quite a while. The comfort food dish — though beloved — can hardly be considered a quick dinner idea.

But while the slow-and-steady approach will almost always result in a delicious batch of chili, it may be worth taking a shortcut if you're short on time or extra ingredients. To whip up a robust and flavorful chili that can be made in a fraction of the time (with a fraction of the groceries), all you need to do is get a little creative with a can of beans and a jar of salsa.

Given that most classic chili recipes call for ingredients like diced tomatoes, chopped onions and peppers, and a smattering of spices, store-bought salsa, which typically contains all of the above, serves as the perfect base. Canned beans, meanwhile, are the ideal addition to bulk it up and help the dish achieve an authentic chili taste and texture.