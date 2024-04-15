The Fruity Salsa That Will Spice Up Your Crab Cakes

Seafood and salsa are an ideal matchup of summery ingredients and the perfect way to take advantage of in-season produce for a snack on your patio or in the park. You may imagine fish tacos when you think of this pairing, as it tends to be the more common way to do it, but if you want to branch out while retaining all the tasty elements of the two, try prepping a mango-based recipe to go with crab cakes instead.

Classic crab cakes are made with a creamy ingredient (like half and half or mayo), a crunchy element (like breadcrumbs or crushed crackers), flavorings (such as Dijon mustard), an egg for a binder — and of course, the seafood star of the show. That leaves you with a rich, buttery patty filled with creaminess on the inside and crispiness on the outside. What you don't wind up with is a punch of flavor, which is where the mango salsa comes in. Not only do the fresh ingredients in this topping brighten up the creaminess of the crab cakes, but you can pack yours full of zesty flavorings that pop amidst the milder seafood.