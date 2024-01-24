Give Mac And Cheese A Mexican Twist With Salsa

Mac and cheese is the ooey-gooey comfort dish we reach for when the weather turns cold, but that doesn't mean it can't use a little upgrade every once in a while. You'll often see recipes that add breadcrumbs or crackers for a crunchy topping or versions that include cauliflower for a light, yet creamy sauce. But if you're getting bored of the same old flavors in mac and cheese, along with the occasionally overwhelming richness of the dish, add salsa to your recipe for a Mexican twist.

Just because salsa isn't a common addition to mac and cheese, doesn't mean it's not a tasty one. Fresh tomatoes are occasionally included in this dish, as evidenced by Ina Garten's tip of adding the sliced fruits to the top of your casserole. But pasta and tomato-based sauces go way back for good reason, as the acidic nature of marinara and pomodoro provide a welcome balance to the starchy noodles and thick melted cheese. Plus, by using salsa, you can add in a wide variety of flavors, including spice, to an otherwise mild dish — and it's as simple as pouring the condiment out of the jar.