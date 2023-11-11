Follow Ina Garten's Tomato Tip To Boost The Flavor Of Mac And Cheese

Beloved TV personality, chef, and former gourmet food store owner Ina Garten has a knack for upgrading any dish into the most elegant and flavorful version of itself. Her graceful and calm demeanor as she prepares complex multi-course meals and extravagant desserts is certainly an admirable feat, but many of her tips and tricks are attainable by even the greenest of home cooks. A case in point is her effortless yet impactful tomato tip to elevate a classic mac and cheese casserole.

Garten recommends adding sliced tomatoes to the top of mac and cheese before baking the casserole. Tomatoes and cheese are a classic duo, as evidenced by pizza, lasagna, and grilled cheese dunked in tomato soup. While raw tomatoes offer a mild tanginess and juiciness, baking them will bring out a concentrated sweet and umami flavor to complement the salty, savory cheeses like Gruyère, Parmesan, and cheddar, and the richness of the milky roux.

They'll also offer a delicate soft bite and a pop of color to the dish, so you'll get a visual, textural, and flavorful upgrade. In a recipe on her website, Garten swaps the typical shredded cheese topping for sliced tomato rounds and butter-soaked bread crumbs for a well-balanced sweet and savory flavor boost and a tasteful toasty crunch from the bread crumbs.