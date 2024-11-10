Layered Mediterranean Zucchini Casserole Recipe

Of all the zucchini casserole recipes out there, it's hard to find one that isn't swimming in cheese and buried in breadcrumbs. That's why recipe developer Tess Le Moing decided to transform this often uninspired casserole by adding different layers of Mediterranean flavor. While we all love a cheesy, meaty casserole, it's nice to also have lighter, more nutritious options made with whole foods. So, if you're looking for a vegetarian casserole that's heavier on the veggies and lighter on the cheese, this one's for you.

The first layer is a vibrant lemon rice that's baked directly in the casserole dish, which saves you an extra pot to clean. Next, lightly mashed chickpeas are mixed with fresh tomatoes for added protein. And finally, the casserole is topped with the star of the show, zucchini. Thinly sliced, sauteed, and tossed with lots of fresh herbs, this otherwise mildly flavored vegetable is given a new life before it's finished off with crumbled feta. It's the perfect dish for summer when tomatoes and zucchini are at their peak flavor, and Le Moing strongly advises using produce from the farmer's market. Easily double the recipe to keep you fed all week or if you're feeding a crowd.