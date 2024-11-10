Layered Mediterranean Zucchini Casserole Recipe
Of all the zucchini casserole recipes out there, it's hard to find one that isn't swimming in cheese and buried in breadcrumbs. That's why recipe developer Tess Le Moing decided to transform this often uninspired casserole by adding different layers of Mediterranean flavor. While we all love a cheesy, meaty casserole, it's nice to also have lighter, more nutritious options made with whole foods. So, if you're looking for a vegetarian casserole that's heavier on the veggies and lighter on the cheese, this one's for you.
The first layer is a vibrant lemon rice that's baked directly in the casserole dish, which saves you an extra pot to clean. Next, lightly mashed chickpeas are mixed with fresh tomatoes for added protein. And finally, the casserole is topped with the star of the show, zucchini. Thinly sliced, sauteed, and tossed with lots of fresh herbs, this otherwise mildly flavored vegetable is given a new life before it's finished off with crumbled feta. It's the perfect dish for summer when tomatoes and zucchini are at their peak flavor, and Le Moing strongly advises using produce from the farmer's market. Easily double the recipe to keep you fed all week or if you're feeding a crowd.
Gather the ingredients for the Mediterranean Zucchini Casserole
This casserole is made of three layers: rice, chickpeas, and zucchini. For the first layer, you'll need long-grain rice, water, salt, turmeric, garlic, and lemon. Le Moing advises against substituting with another rice because of the particular oven-cooking method. If you do wish to use a different rice, cook it separately in a rice cooker or pot. For the second layer, you'll need olive oil, red onion, chickpeas, and diced tomatoes. You can add ground meat like turkey or chicken if you'd like a more filling meal. And for the last layer, you'll need more olive oil, zucchini, red pepper flakes, and lots of fresh herbs like parsley, dill, and mint. Pick zucchini that are smaller in size. Not only do they taste better, but they also make it easier to arrange a beautiful shingle effect. Before popping the casserole in the oven, don't forget to top it with crumbled feta and more fresh herbs.
Step 1: Prepare the oven
Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and heat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Add rice to the casserole
Add the rice to a 7 x 11-inch baking dish.
Step 3: Add boiled water and cover
Bring the water to a boil, pour it over the rice, and cover the baking dish tightly with aluminum foil.
Step 4: Bake and fluff the rice
Bake until the rice is tender and the liquid is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
Step 5: Add the lemon and garlic.
Stir in the salt, turmeric, garlic, zest of 1 lemon, and ½ tablespoon lemon juice.
Step 6: Heat olive oil
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Step 7: Saute the red onion
Add the red onions and saute until translucent.
Step 8: Cook the chickpeas
Add the chickpeas and 3 tablespoons chickpea liquid, and simmer until softened, coarsely mashing about half of them.
Step 9: Add the tomatoes
Stir in the tomatoes and salt.
Step 10: Spread the chickpeas over the rice
Spread the chickpea mixture over the rice.
Step 11: Prep the skillet
Wipe the skillet clean and heat the remaining olive oil over medium-high heat.
Step 12: Add the zucchini
Add the zucchini, salt, and red pepper flakes and saute for about 3 minutes.
Step 13: Add the herbs
Stir in parsley, mint, and dill.
Step 14: Layer the cooked zucchini
Layer zucchini slices on top of the chickpea mixture, overlapping to create a shingle effect.
Step 15: Top with feta
Sprinkle feta on top of the zucchini and bake for 10 minutes until the feta is warmed through.
Step 16: Garnish with herbs and serve
Garnish with herbs and serve with lemon wedges.
How do I serve and store this zucchini casserole?
While this light summer zucchini casserole is a complete meal on its own, you can also serve it with other side dishes or accompaniments for a more filling and well-rounded dinner. You can't go wrong with a light and crisp side salad with a lemon or balsamic vinaigrette. A classic Greek salad with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and olives will add a nice cooling contrast to the warm and comforting bake. Another option is a platter of grilled or roasted summer vegetables like bell peppers, eggplant, or asparagus. If you want something more substantial, this casserole pairs wonderfully as a side with a protein like roast chicken or fish. Tilapia, cod, or halibut are all great options.
To enhance this zucchini casserole further and make it a more interactive experience, you can serve it with a variety of different sides, tapas-style. Think stuffed grape leaves, warm pita bread drizzled with olive oil and za'atar, tzatziki dip, and hummus. To store the casserole, cover the baking dish tightly with plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Store in the refrigerator for 4 to 5 days. Reheat in a 350 F oven for 15 minutes or reheat a portion of it on a plate in the microwave.
What can I substitute for the feta or rice?
If you're looking to substitute feta cheese in your layered zucchini casserole, several alternatives will still provide a flavorful and satisfying dish. Crumbled goat cheese is a great option, adding a tangy and creamy texture depending on the kind you get. For a milder taste, ricotta or cottage cheese can be used. Their creamy consistency works well when spread or dotted over the top of the casserole, and as ricotta bakes it takes on a wonderful texture. To make it dairy-free, use a vegan feta or cashew sauce to drizzle on top.
When substituting the long-grain white rice, different rice or grains can be used, but the cooking method and time may change. For example, brown rice requires a longer cooking time, up to 1 hour. Any other white rice, like basmati or jasmine, will have similar cooking times. Quinoa, a healthier choice, needs to be rinsed well to remove any bitterness and then baked for about 20 minutes. If you prefer a quicker-cooking grain, couscous is perfect, only taking about 5 to 10 minutes. When in doubt, simply cook your rice in a rice cooker or according to the package instructions to ensure it are cooked properly.