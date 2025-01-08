Bang Bang Street Corn Casserole Recipe
There are those dishes that truly aim to capture the distinct flavors of certain cuisine, for which you venture out and amass and array of ingredients and spend hours researching cooking techniques. And then there are those dishes that completely go off the books, creating a fusion of flavors from countries so far-fetched from one another, you can't even see them on the same side of the globe. It shouldn't taste good, it shouldn't work, yet it does. This bang bang street corn casserole is definitely one of the latter dishes.
If you're looking for a fun twist on classic Mexican street corn, you've come to the right place. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, "This fusion dish is a perfect example of how culinary traditions can blend to create something new and exciting." Our recipe combines the beloved flavors of Mexican elote — grilled corn slathered with a creamy, tangy sauce and topped with cheese — with the convenience of a casserole, making it more like esquites. The dish gets its name from the popular bang bang sauce, a spicy, creamy condiment often used in Asian-fusion cuisine. This casserole brings together the best of both worlds: the smoky, sweet taste of street corn and the bold, spicy kick of bang bang sauce.
Gather the ingredients for this bang bang street corn casserole
The casserole has a few components: the corn casserole mixture, the spicy Asian-inspired topping, and the optional condiments. To make the Mexican-style street corn filling, start with fresh corn on the cob and a spicy jalapeño pepper. To them you'll add cream cheese, Mexican crema, lime juice, Sriracha sauce, and rice vinegar to create the creamy, tangy base.
For the bang bang topping, you'll need canola oil, panko breadcrumbs, smoked paprika, and dried Mexican oregano for added texture and seasoning. Don't forget the salt and chipotle powder for an extra kick of heat and flavor. And for optional flavor, we recommend serving your casserole with lime wedges and fresh cilantro. With these ingredients on your counter, you're well on your way to making a bang bang twist on traditional street corn.
Bang Bang Street Corn Casserole Recipe
This recipe combines the flavors of classic Mexican elote with subtly spicy Asian-inspired bang bang sauce for the ultimate fusion dish.
Ingredients
- 4 ears fresh corn, husked
- 1 jalapeño
- 4 tablespoons canola oil, divided
- ¼ cup panko breadcrumbs
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon dried Mexican oregano
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ¼ cup Mexican crema, plus more for serving
- 2 tablespoons lime juice
- 1 tablespoon Sriracha, plus more to taste
- 2 teaspoons rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- ½ teaspoon chipotle powder
Optional Ingredients
- Fresh cilantro, chopped, for garnish
- Lime wedges, for serving
Directions
- Preheat the oven broiler.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Rub corn and jalapeño with 2 tablespoons oil. Place on the baking sheet.
- Broil corn and jalapeño 6-8 inches from heat, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, about 10-12 minutes.
- Cut corn kernels from cobs and chop jalapeño, deseeding if desired.
- Reduce oven to 375 F.
- In a skillet, toast panko in 1 tablespoon oil until golden.
- Add paprika and oregano, cooking 1 minute more.
- Mix cream cheese, crema, lime juice, Sriracha, rice vinegar, 1 tablespoon oil, and ½ teaspoon salt in a bowl.
- In a 9x13 casserole dish, combine corn, jalapeños, crema mixture, and remaining salt.
- Top with breadcrumb mixture and chipotle powder.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes until bubbly and golden.
- Drizzle with more crema and sriracha if desired, and garnish with cilantro and serve with lime wedges.
Why is this dish called bang bang corn?
This bang bang corn dish gets its name from its association with the popular bang bang sauce and the traditional Chinese dish bang bang chicken (bàng bàng ji). The term "bang bang" in Chinese cuisine originally referred to the method of preparing chicken using a wooden stick or baton to tenderize the meat. This process created a banging noise, which is believed to be the source of the name.
In modern Western cuisine, bang bang has evolved to describe a creamy, spicy Asian-inspired sauce typically made with mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, and hot sauce. This sauce was popularized in dishes like bang bang air fryer chicken and crockpot bang bang chicken, and has since been adapted for use with other ingredients, like corn in our recipe.
By calling this recipe bang bang corn, we are tying together the spicy, creamy flavors of bang bang sauce with the traditional Mexican street corn (elote) preparation. The recipe provides a fusion of Asian and Mexican flavors, but the "bang bang" in the name doesn't necessarily indicate that the dish is extremely spicy, but rather that it features a flavorful, creamy sauce with a bit of heat, similar to the popular bang bang sauce.
Can you use frozen or canned corn in this casserole recipe instead of fresh?
We love using corn on the cob for this recipe to really capture the flavor of charred Mexican street corn. However, for the sake of modernity and convenience, frozen corn is a great alternative. As it's typically picked and frozen at peak freshness, it retains much of its flavor, texture, and nutritional value. If using frozen corn, thaw it completely and pat it dry to remove excess moisture before using. Grill it under the broiler to really give it that charred flavor. Canned corn can also work in a pinch, but be sure to drain it well and rinse it to remove any excess salt.
If you're looking to experiment with different flavor profiles, you could even try incorporating elements from other bang bang sauce recipes. For instance, the Laotian bang bang sauce uses ingredients like Thai chiles, fish sauce, and lime juice for a tangy, sour, and spicy flavor. Adding some of these ingredients to the creamy filling of the dish would be an interesting way to add a different kind of kick to this recipe.