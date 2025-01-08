Bang Bang Street Corn Casserole Recipe

There are those dishes that truly aim to capture the distinct flavors of certain cuisine, for which you venture out and amass and array of ingredients and spend hours researching cooking techniques. And then there are those dishes that completely go off the books, creating a fusion of flavors from countries so far-fetched from one another, you can't even see them on the same side of the globe. It shouldn't taste good, it shouldn't work, yet it does. This bang bang street corn casserole is definitely one of the latter dishes.

If you're looking for a fun twist on classic Mexican street corn, you've come to the right place. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, "This fusion dish is a perfect example of how culinary traditions can blend to create something new and exciting." Our recipe combines the beloved flavors of Mexican elote — grilled corn slathered with a creamy, tangy sauce and topped with cheese — with the convenience of a casserole, making it more like esquites. The dish gets its name from the popular bang bang sauce, a spicy, creamy condiment often used in Asian-fusion cuisine. This casserole brings together the best of both worlds: the smoky, sweet taste of street corn and the bold, spicy kick of bang bang sauce.

