Transforming your favorite takeout dishes into lighter, more nutritious versions is one way to improve your diet without compromising on taste. Tasting Table recipe developer Julianne De Witt shares this crock pot bang bang chicken recipe, which she describes as similar to the classic Sichuan recipe, though modified for the slow cooker. Most modern takeout versions of the dish consist of battered fried chicken served with a mayo sauce. The traditional dish, however, is more likely to take the form of shredded chicken and thinly sliced cucumber in a spicy sauce.

It's believed that the dish originated as a street food in early 1900s Sichuan in the town of Hang Yang Ba. Bang bang chicken got its name due to its method of preparation, in which a tool called a "bang" is used to tenderize the poached chicken to make it easier to shred. The process also facilitates the absorption of the savory sauce, which is commonly made with soy sauce, rice vinegar, chili oil, sesame, ginger, garlic, and spices.

"I like this recipe because it's tasty and a lot healthier than the breaded and deep-fried version," De Witt says and notes, "I like to keep the chicken in bite-sized pieces, but you can also shred the meat once it's finished cooking if that's preferable." During the long slow cooking time, the chicken will soak up the flavorful sauce, which has just the right amount of heat from ginger, 5-spice powder, and Sichuan peppercorns. If you're unfamiliar with Sichuan peppercorns, you'll immediately notice their mouth-numbing properties. For even more heat, De Witt suggests serving the meal with a hot sauce like sriracha.