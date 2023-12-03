The Simple Hack To Always Have Roux On Hand For Your Recipes

When it comes to cooking, roux is a secret weapon for creating rich, thick sauces, soups, and stews. This simple mixture of flour and fat, usually butter or oil, can elevate your dishes, giving them a delightful texture and depth of flavor. But let's face it, making a roux every time you need it can be time-consuming. That's where this simple hack comes in handy: Making a large batch of roux in advance and storing it for future use.

The idea is to prepare a substantial amount of roux at once and keep it ready in portions in your kitchen. This way, whenever your recipe calls for it, you're all set to go without the extra hassle of starting from scratch. It's particularly useful for those who love to cook but have limited time. Whether you're a busy parent trying to juggle meal prep with other responsibilities or someone who loves to whip up impromptu meals for friends, having pre-made roux can be a game-changer.

Now, how do you go about doing this? The process is straightforward. You start by making a traditional roux, but instead of the small amount you'd typically use for a single dish, you scale up the quantities. Once you've cooked the roux to your desired color, let it cool and store it in the refrigerator or freezer.