3-Ingredient Brown Sugar Ham Steak Recipe
When it comes to quick midweek dinner options, you can't get much faster than this three-ingredient brown sugar ham steak recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Jennine Rye. Ready and on the table in just 15 minutes, this dish is fast to whip up and also easy on the wallet, using just three ingredients to make a dinner that doesn't compromise on taste.
Ham steaks make for both an easy and delicious quick dinner option. Ideal for pan-searing, which keeps the pork deliciously tender and juicy, ham steaks only need a few minutes of cooking before they're ready to be glazed. The glaze in this recipe relies on a combination of brown sugar and Dijon mustard, both great cupboard staples, which are cooked together for a few minutes before being used to coat the ham steaks. The result is a mouthwatering and meaty dish that is sweet, salty, and tangy, and can be enjoyed alongside a wide variety of different sides. And, while this easy recipe is great for whipping up on a busy weeknight, it's just elevated enough to work as a holiday main course as well.
Gather the ingredients for this 3-ingredient brown sugar ham steak recipe
To begin this 3-ingredient brown sugar ham steak recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want some large ham steaks, brown sugar, and Dijon mustard. You will additionally want some neutral oil for cooking and some salt and pepper to season the ham steaks.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat the oil in a large pan over medium-high heat.
Step 2: Cook the ham steaks
Add the ham steaks to the hot pan. Cook for 3 minutes on both sides, until the ham is cooked through.
Step 3: Set the ham steaks aside
Remove the ham from the pan and lower the heat to medium.
Step 4: Add the sugar, mustard, and seasonings to the pan
Add the brown sugar, mustard, salt, and pepper to the pan.
Step 5: Stir to create the glaze
Stir until the mixture has melted.
Step 6: Return the ham steaks to the pan
Return the ham steaks to the pan.
Step 7: Cook the ham steaks in the glaze
Cook for another 4 minutes in the sugar mixture, flipping to evenly coat the ham steaks.
Step 8: Serve the brown sugar-glazed ham steaks
Remove the ham steaks from the pan and serve right away.
What to serve with 3-ingredient brown sugar ham steaks
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon neutral oil
- 2 large ham steaks (roughly 14 ounces total)
- ⅓ cup brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
Directions
- Heat the oil in a large pan over medium-high heat.
- Add the ham steaks to the hot pan. Cook for 3 minutes on both sides, until the ham is cooked through.
- Remove the ham from the pan and lower the heat to medium.
- Add the brown sugar, mustard, salt, and pepper to the pan.
- Stir until the mixture has melted.
- Return the ham steaks to the pan.
- Cook for another 4 minutes in the sugar mixture, flipping to evenly coat the ham steaks.
- Remove the ham steaks from the pan and serve right away.
What other types of mustard would work in this ham steak recipe?
While this recipe uses Dijon mustard to add a complementary tanginess to the brown sugar glaze, you could certainly explore and use different types of mustard. This ham recipe would work just as well with Düsseldorf mustard, which would add sweet, sour, and spicy elements to the glaze. Another good option is Colemans mustard, which will add just the right amount of pungency to counteract all of that sweetness from the brown sugar. Of course, if you do want to stay on that sweet theme, reaching for a sweet or fruity mustard will complement the other ingredients well. Honey mustard or black currant mustard would be good options.
For other simple ingredient add-ins, a dusting of garlic granules can add an aromatic depth to your glaze. Paprika would add a delicious earthy and smoky element to the dish, or you could reach for powdered ginger or cloves for warmth and spice. A pinch of chili powder also works well, adding heat alongside the sweet and salty flavors of the sugar and pork. Finally, a tablespoon of butter will help your brown sugar glaze to become perfectly rich and silky smooth.
Can I use something other than ham steaks in this recipe?
Ham steaks are a great, oft overlooked, dinner option, that can be prepared and ready to eat in no time at all. Satisfying and super juicy, ham steaks make an ideal weekday meal when life is busy and you want food on the table in 15 minutes. However, this recipe can be made with other cuts of meat as well, so if you fancy a bit of a protein change while enjoying the rich and sweet brown sugar glaze, you've got several options available to you. An obvious alternative is pork chops, a classic option which can be pan-fried in a similar fashion as the ham steaks. Pork loin can also work well, though as this cut is a little leaner it will be more prone to drying out and becoming tough.
If you fancy something other than pork, this recipe can also be prepared using sliced turkey breast or chicken cutlets. Keep in mind that the cooking times may vary depending on what type of meat you use and how thick your slices are, so adjust accordingly and consider using a meat thermometer to avoid overcooking your protein.