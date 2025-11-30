3-Ingredient Brown Sugar Ham Steak Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to quick midweek dinner options, you can't get much faster than this three-ingredient brown sugar ham steak recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Jennine Rye. Ready and on the table in just 15 minutes, this dish is fast to whip up and also easy on the wallet, using just three ingredients to make a dinner that doesn't compromise on taste.

Ham steaks make for both an easy and delicious quick dinner option. Ideal for pan-searing, which keeps the pork deliciously tender and juicy, ham steaks only need a few minutes of cooking before they're ready to be glazed. The glaze in this recipe relies on a combination of brown sugar and Dijon mustard, both great cupboard staples, which are cooked together for a few minutes before being used to coat the ham steaks. The result is a mouthwatering and meaty dish that is sweet, salty, and tangy, and can be enjoyed alongside a wide variety of different sides. And, while this easy recipe is great for whipping up on a busy weeknight, it's just elevated enough to work as a holiday main course as well.