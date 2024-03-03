Roasted Leg Of Lamb With Sweet Rum Glaze Recipe

It may seem a little daunting to switch up a recipe like this roasted lamb, but the dish is simpler than it sounds, and there are plenty of ways this dish can be changed depending on your personal preferences or needs. While this recipe uses leg of lamb, there are other cuts of lamb that will work just as well and may suit your needs better. Shoulder is another cut of lamb that makes for a really flavorful roast, and is often less expensive than leg. Additionally, if you are only cooking for two, you could instead opt for lamb neck for an indulgent dinner which perfectly portioned for two.

While this recipe is ideal cooked in an oven, it also works just as well in an air fryer. So, if you are an air fryer convert, why not give it a go? Simply reduce the cooking time to 40-50 minutes and make sure that the innermost part of the lamb leg is cooked to 145 F before serving.

For some different flavor combinations, rosemary makes a classic pairing with lamb and can be studded into the lamb along with the garlic before roasting. And, to switch up the flavor of the rum glaze, why not try adding some different spices? Cumin and coriander both work really well with lamb, and add a delicious, slightly more savory finish to the glaze.