All too often, side dishes are treated as an afterthought, but with a few simple tweaks, you can take a simple ingredient such as a carrot and make it into a showstopper. Upping your side dish game is a quick and easy way to elevate a whole meal, and after all, why should it only be the main that gets all the attention?

This 3-ingredient maple pecan glazed carrots recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, provides a simple and delicious way to upgrade your carrots from basic to brilliant with only three ingredients. Roasting vegetables is a time-honored way of bringing out their sweetness and creating a richer flavor, and with the help of maple syrup, these glazed carrots become wonderfully caramelized and tender. Pecans make a perfect pairing with maple syrup, and they add a delightful savory nuttiness that works beautifully with the sweet carrots, giving you a mouthwatering side dish that will shine beside any main.

So, whether you are looking for an easy way to elevate your weekday dinners or a fabulous side for your Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, this 3-ingredient maple pecan glazed carrots recipe is one to bookmark.