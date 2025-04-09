12 Ways To Give Roasted Carrots A Flavor Boost And Make Them The Star Of Your Meal

One way to give roasted carrots an edge is to throw on a savory sprinkle. These add not only flavor, but also some texture. There are different sprinkles you can choose from, like zaatar, dukkah, and even everything bagel seasoning. However, in our experience, dukkah is one of the most delicious to use on carrots. Dukkah is an Egyptian nut, seed, and spice mix. While blends vary, it can contain things like crushed peanuts, hazelnuts, and almonds, sesame seeds, and spices like cumin and coriander. These are all mixed together in a chunky seasoning that adds a bit of crunch and tasty nuttiness.

The warming spices like cumin complement the sweetness of carrots beautifully, and the nuttiness of the nuts and seeds gives the whole dish an earthier and richer taste. Plus, the crunch, when paired with the softness of the carrots, makes each bite more interesting. It's guaranteed that a sprinkle of dukkah on your roasted carrots can make it feel like a restaurant-worthy dish.

Since dukkah is ready to eat, you can toss it straight onto your cooked carrots. In fact, adding your dukkah along with the carrots in the oven can lead to the seeds and nuts burning, so it's best to avoid that. Otherwise, just add them in the last ten minutes of cooking if you want everything to be warmed through together.