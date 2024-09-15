What Exactly Is Dukkah?

If you like having pantry ingredients that instantly elevate your food with little to no effort, you're going to love the Egyptian seasoning blend called dukkah. Dukkah's versatility and ingenuity has made it beloved in kitchens all over the world, and there are so many ways to enjoy it and to use it for making something incredible. With a few simple ingredients, dukkah comes together to create a flavor and texture enhancer that you can savor on its own with some bread, or sprinkle on various dishes. It's also completely customizable, and you can choose the nuts, seeds, and spices that you like or have available.

Interestingly, in Egypt, dukkah (which is also sometimes spelled "duqqa") is commonly pronounced without the "k" sound, meaning it sounds more like "doo-ah." It's not all that easy to find dukkah in stores there, as people tend to make their own blends at home. As someone with Egyptian heritage, I grew up eating dukkah, and we always had some in our home. I loved having it as a snack with bread or adding it to my eggs. Nowadays I make a fresh batch every month and keep it in my fridge ready to be thrown on anything, from shakshuka to roasted carrots to yogurt dip.

It's nifty to know how to make this treat for gifting, as people are always excited to receive a jar of homemade dukkah. If this is all new to you, here is everything you need to know about dukkah.