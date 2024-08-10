Kale salads are still having their time in the sun, and for good reason. This nutritional powerhouse of an ingredient is packed full of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, making it an excellent addition to any meal. Including leafy greens in your daily diet is highly recommended, and kale makes a particularly excellent addition when it comes to salads. Kale is far more robust than other popular salad greens such as spinach or arugula, meaning that you can prepare a salad ahead of time and you won't be left with limp, soggy leaves. In fact, allowing the kale to mellow in salad dressing makes it more tender, meaning this kale, chickpea, and Dukkah salad recipe, created by recipe developer Jennine Rye, is ideal for meal prepping, giving you a healthy and flavorful lunch option you can make the night before.

As well as the green superfood kale, this salad includes chickpeas, avocado, fresh cilantro, and pomegranate seeds to give you heaps of texture, taste, and nutrients. Finished with a punchy lemon and garlic dressing, and a liberal sprinkling of Dukkah for even more flavor and crunch, this simple salad can be enjoyed on its own as a filling and satisfying lunch option, or consumed as a vibrant side on any plate.