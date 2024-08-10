Kale, Chickpea, And Dukkah Salad Recipe
Kale salads are still having their time in the sun, and for good reason. This nutritional powerhouse of an ingredient is packed full of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, making it an excellent addition to any meal. Including leafy greens in your daily diet is highly recommended, and kale makes a particularly excellent addition when it comes to salads. Kale is far more robust than other popular salad greens such as spinach or arugula, meaning that you can prepare a salad ahead of time and you won't be left with limp, soggy leaves. In fact, allowing the kale to mellow in salad dressing makes it more tender, meaning this kale, chickpea, and Dukkah salad recipe, created by recipe developer Jennine Rye, is ideal for meal prepping, giving you a healthy and flavorful lunch option you can make the night before.
As well as the green superfood kale, this salad includes chickpeas, avocado, fresh cilantro, and pomegranate seeds to give you heaps of texture, taste, and nutrients. Finished with a punchy lemon and garlic dressing, and a liberal sprinkling of Dukkah for even more flavor and crunch, this simple salad can be enjoyed on its own as a filling and satisfying lunch option, or consumed as a vibrant side on any plate.
Gather the ingredients for this kale, chickpea, and dukkah salad recipe
To begin this kale, chickpea, and dukkah salad recipe, first, you will need to gather the ingredients. For the salad, you will want kale, toasted sesame oil, avocados, a can of chickpeas, and fresh cilantro. For the dressing, you will need a preserved lemon, a garlic clove, pomegranate molasses, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, black pepper, and olive oil. To finish the salad you will want another preserved lemon, pomegranate seeds, and dukkah.
Step 1: Begin the dressing
To make the dressing, add 1 preserved lemon, the garlic clove, pomegranate molasses, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, black pepper, and olive oil to a blender.
Step 2: Blend the dressing
Blend the ingredients on high for 20 to 30 seconds until smooth.
Step 3: Set aside
Set the dressing aside.
Step 4: Prepare the kale
Wash and remove any woody stalks from the kale.
Step 5: Massage the kale
Drizzle the kale with the toasted sesame oil and then massage the leaves for a few minutes until they start to soften and wilt.
Step 6: Slice the avocado
Slice the avocado into chunks.
Step 7: Assemble the salad
Add the kale, chickpeas, avocado, cilantro, and salad dressing to a bowl.
Step 8: Toss the salad
Toss well to coat everything with the dressing and transfer the salad to a large serving plate.
Step 9: Add toppings
Slice the remaining preserved lemon and add it on top of the salad along with pomegranate seeds and dukkah.
Step 10: Serve the kale salad
Serve the kale and chickpea salad.
How can this kale salad be served?
This kale salad is as versatile as it is flavorful and can be served in a variety of ways. As it contains filling ingredients such as chickpeas and avocado, it can be enjoyed on its own as a highly satisfying, as well as nutritious, lunch or dinner option. And, if you want to add a little more protein to your meal you can always toss in some shredded chicken or turkey, or crumble some feta on top for a vegetarian option rich in calcium.
To enjoy this salad as part of a larger meal, it can be paired with other salads in a spread or served alongside a variety of different proteins. Grilled chicken and lamb both make great accompaniments or for a lighter option, Dover sole or tilapia pair well. If you're looking for a hearty vegetarian protein, fry up some halloumi. This salad can also be served alongside carb-heavy dishes such as this roasted pumpkin feta pasta recipe, or it can be enjoyed alongside Middle-Eastern dishes like falafel and hummus, for a delicious and fragrant dinner.
What is dukkah and what does it add to the salad?
If you don't already have a pot of dukkah in your cupboard, you'll likely be sure to always have some to hand once you've sampled it in this kale salad recipe. Dukkah is a versatile spice blend originating from Egypt. It is made using a combination of spices, nuts, and seeds, to add wonderful texture as well as flavor to a wide variety of dishes. You can find it premixed in various iterations, but it's not difficult to make your own version of dukkah, which you can customize to suit your personal preferences.
Dukkah has almost endless uses: in its most traditional form, it is used as a condiment, with bread being dipped in olive oil and then in the spice mixture for a simple yet incredible meal. It is also used to add a spicy and crunchy coating to fish and meats, or it can be sprinkled on top of just about anything; think avocado toast or roast vegetables.
Using dukkah is a simple way to transform any dish, and that is precisely what it does in this recipe. The spices in the mixture add a fragrant and earthy spiced flavor to the salad, giving it a depth and complexity that is hard to beat. The nuts and seeds in the dukkah also provide a wonderful crunch, adding a different textural element to the finished dish.