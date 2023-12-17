10 Ingredients To Elevate Your Bread Dipping Oil

You may have come across bread dipping oil at a fancy restaurant during bread service, but not realized that you can easily make it at home to serve as an appetizer to guests, for your family, or as a delicious snack for yourself. If the thought of dipping your bread into oil sounds bizarre, you need to try it before you judge. You'll be amazed at just how appetizing it can be. In fact, many cultures around the world do this, and I personally grew up in my Egyptian household using herb and spice mixes like dukkah and za'atar along with olive oil. It was a flavor explosion and an easy way to satisfy the need for a savory snack. This is also really popular in Italian cuisine, where flavors of garlic and oregano or balsamic vinegar are added to olive oil to dip bread into at the start of a meal.

This high-impact offering takes very little effort to make and is an impressive way to start a meal. It doesn't require many ingredients, and you can easily customize it according to the flavors you love and what you have in your pantry or fridge. It also keeps well in the fridge so you can make it ahead of time and serve it when you need to. Paired with good, fresh bread, it is simply delicious. For some ideas, here are some of the ways you can elevate your dipping oil.