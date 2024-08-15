12 Creative Ways To Use Dukkah In Your Cooking

If you've never heard of or cooked with dukkah before, you're in for a treat. This toasted nut and spice blend is complex, salty, and full of flavor. Think of it as a savory sprinkle that you can throw on anything to make it instantly better. Hailing from Egypt, dukkah is usually made with one or several types of toasted nuts like peanuts, almonds, hazelnuts, and pistachios, which are often ground into a chunky powder consistency. The choice of nuts is usually determined by what's currently available or simply down to preference.

In Egyptian cuisine, warm spices like cumin and coriander are prominent, and it's no different with dukkah which, while different blends may vary, usually always includes both. Dukkah also always includes toasted sesame seeds, which, along with the chunkier pieces of nuts, provide a pleasant crunchy texture. Finally, dukkah includes a generous amount of salt to make it complete on its own and enable it to be used as a seasoning.

As a food writer with Egyptian heritage, I grew up snacking on dukkah and throwing it on different dishes. The best thing about it is how customizable it is, and I regularly make my own fresh batch at home, depending on what's in my pantry. There are countless ways to enjoy dukkah and once you discover it, you're likely going to be creating your own pairings since it goes well with so many foods. Here are some creative ways to use dukkah in your cooking.