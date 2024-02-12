12 Egyptian Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

Egypt is known globally for many things: The Nile, the pyramids, the Valley of the Kings, and its endlessly fascinating ancient civilization. Cuisine may not be the first thing that comes to mind when people think of Egypt, perhaps because it's not as widespread as some of the other North African and Middle Eastern cuisines, like Moroccan or Lebanese. However, for many Egyptians like myself, food is up there as one of the things we love most about our culture. There are so many incredible dishes that mark Egyptian gatherings and meals, illuminating how hospitable, generous, and celebratory it is. As an Egyptian working in the food industry, I've heard from many who've traveled to Egypt for the ancient ruins and come back naming the food as one of their highlights.

Egyptian cuisine is also a haven for vegetarians and vegans, as many of the staples are completely meat and dairy-free. While there is a lot of overlap with other African and Middle Eastern cuisines, some dishes are uniquely Egyptian or have roots in Egypt that people don't know about. Right now, the cuisine is starting to have a moment worldwide, with Egyptian fast food chain Zooba opening locations in the US, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, and as koshari, one of Egypt's national dishes, has become popular due to the opening of several koshari take-outs in London. Whether it's making them at home, dining at an Egyptian restaurant, or actually going to Egypt, these are some of the dishes that you need to try at least once.