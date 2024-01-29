How Moussaka Varies Around The World

Some dishes endorse reinterpretation, with nearly every preparation entailing a distinct spin. In many Middle Eastern and European cuisines, moussaka is such a food. Based around a simple backbone of ground meats mixed with fried vegetables — most notably eggplant — the dish takes on a wide range of formats.

The most popularized version stems from Greece, which is now interlinked with the dish. This version layers beef or lamb in between eggplant, with a creamy bechamel and cheesy topping to complement. Yet even this rendition is a relative newcomer, first recorded by a Greek food writer at the beginning of the 20th century. Moussaka's roots trace back further, with a likely origin in Arabic cuisine. First printed in a 13th-century cookbook entitled "A Baghdad Cookery Book (Kitaab Al-Tabikh)", it has since spun off into versions found in the Balkans, North Africa, Turkey, the Levant, and more. Many are completely different than what's commonly associated with the dish in the U.S. — here are notable regional variations on moussaka.