Herb Butter Is Your Secret Weapon For Irresistible Roasted Carrots

Salty, creamy, fatty, smooth, and spreadable, butter is a glorious ingredient all on its own. While it's hard to improve upon existing perfection, there are a few ways to elevate your home cooking to restaurant-level dishes, and compound butter does that with ease. With just a few simple and easy-to-find ingredients, herb butter will be your new secret weapon for dinner time, taking roasted carrots from average to irresistible.

The combination of fresh herbs and lightly salted, luscious butter is a quick and easy way to imbue nutritious, roasted carrots with upgraded flavor and a silky mouthfeel to what can often be a fairly mundane dish. Bright herbs are a welcome contradiction to the natural earthiness of carrots and compound butters can be found at most grocery stores.

If you prefer to make your own herb butter, there are a few tips you need when making compound butter. That said, the possibilities for add-ins and flavor combinations are endless.