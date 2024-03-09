Skillet Roasting Carrots Is The Simplest Way To Bring Out Their True Sweetness

Carrots are an earthy, sweet snack in their natural state but bloom into something absolutely delicious when heated. Roasting the carrots in the oven may be the obvious choice when it comes time to cook them, but to bring out their true sweetness, a simple skillet roast will do. When roasted, the sugars in carrots are coaxed out by the heat, giving the root vegetable a richer sweetness. The candy-coated bite is incredible, but it doesn't have to come from the oven alone. Roasting carrots in the oven can take up to 40 minutes, which is a long time to separate you from the sumptuously sweet flavor of the vegetables. Heating them in a skillet delivers the same crisp-tender results in less than half the time while allowing you to keep an eye on them as they cook.

After rinsing and drying the carrots, cut them crosswise and lengthwise so they can get a better sear. Heat oil or butter in a skillet and add the carrots, flavoring with salt, pepper, and rosemary. Flip the carrots every now and then, allowing all sides to cook evenly. After around six minutes, the carrots should have developed a crisp, browned crust. Although they're ready to serve at this point, you can give them more depth with a honey balsamic glaze.