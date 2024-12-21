Vegetarian Porcini Wellington With Red Wine Reduction Recipe

Perhaps the only dish more elegant than a filet mignon is a flaky, savory, tender beef Wellington. The Wellington, nobly named after Great Britain's first Duke of Wellington, is a classic entree consisting of three parts: A perfectly pink beef tenderloin, a savory mixture of mushroom duxelles, and a flaky golden puff pastry. Wrapped together, the combination makes for a stunning centerpiece that tastes just as good as it looks.

Advertisement

The only problem with beef Wellington is that it isn't vegetarian. How can you recreate such a complicated dish without its main component? Developer Michelle McGlinn offers a solution: Instead of the duxelles being only a layer of the Wellington, the mushrooms become the main attraction. With a mix of portabella and porcini mushrooms sauteed with rosemary, thyme, shallots, and vegetarian Worcestershire sauce, the mushroom mixture is an intensely flavorful filling that deserves to be the star of the show. It's enclosed in a garlicky parsnip puree and braided puff pastry. Just like a traditional beef Wellington, this vegetarian version is a multi-step recipe that requires time and patience — but with such show-stopping results, it's worth the effort. So save this one for a special occasion (one with plenty of vegetarians present) as a dish that everyone can enjoy.

Advertisement