15 Tips You Need To Master Beef Wellington

This classic, decadent dish, considered a staple of traditional English cuisine, was named after the first Duke of Wellington, though there's at least one theory that Beef Wellington was originally an import from France. Made with layers of prosciutto and a special mushroom mix lovingly wrapped around a juicy beef tenderloin, all bundled up together in puff pastry, Beef Wellington is a great dish to serve at dinner parties or on special occasions.

If you cook it well, it is incredibly moist and flavorful; however, as in any recipe that calls for a lot of steps, there are many ways for the preparation of this meal to go wrong. For cooks who have attempted to make this meal and found it came up short, not to worry, as you might just be missing a few hidden steps that can make all the difference.

From cooking techniques and seasoning tips to specific methods for making the all-important duxelles, we gave you our best secrets for making your Beef Wellington shine. Discover a few special tips and tricks that will take your dish from average to exceptional, and give your dinner guests a world-class restaurant experience right in your home.