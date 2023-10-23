Anytime Tzimmes (Sweet Carrot Stew) Recipe
Tzimmes, or tsimmes, is a traditional Ashkenazi Jewish side dish often served for holidays like Rosh Hashanah or Passover — particularly the former when honey-infused dishes bring hope for a sweet new year. It's typically made with carrots, sweet potatoes, or other root vegetables that are stewed with dried fruits, orange juice, and brown sugar or honey, for a rich, perfumed dish that pairs nicely with meat dishes. But not everyone is a fan.
"I'm ashamed to say I grew up disliking tzimmes," recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse confesses. "It was a dish on the holiday table I rejected right away, even as someone with a big sweet tooth." The reason? Prunes. "Traditionally tzimmes is studded with big, juicy prunes," she recounts, "but as a kid, that's not exactly what you want to eat."
Modern iterations take a lighter approach to the sweetness of tzimmes. Prunes are often replaced with cranberries, dates, or apricots. A balance of citrus, honey, salt, and butter leads to a glaze that coats and infuses the vegetables without being cloying. This version, made with rainbow carrots, dried cherries, apricots, fresh ginger, a hint of spice, and chopped parsley for brightness, has an abundance of flavor and depth.
Tzimmes, a Yiddish word that translates to "a big fuss," may not fit the bill here. Ready on the stovetop in a little over 30 minutes, this traditional holiday side is transformed into a sweet and savory dish perfect for any night of the week.
Gather the ingredients for anytime tzimmes
The beauty of tzimmes isn't just in its sweet, tender chunks of stewed vegetables; it's also easy to throw together.
To make this dish, you'll start with carrots and sweet potatoes. We love rainbow carrots for their gorgeous color but feel free to use any carrots you can find. When it comes to dried fruits, cherries and apricots add color and sweetness, but if preferred, you can swap them for cranberries or other dried fruits. If fresh ginger seems too intense, use ground ginger for a milder flavor. Parsley adds a bright green color and flavor but can be left out entirely, or substituted with thyme or a hint of fresh sage. Oranges are used for both zest and juice, so only fresh will do.
The rest of the ingredients may already be in your pantry: olive oil, salt, pepper, butter, honey, and cinnamon are all you need to bring this dish together.
Step 1: Heat oil
Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat.
Step 2: Add the vegetables
Add sweet potatoes and carrots.
Step 3: Cook until softened
Cook over medium heat, covered, stirring occasionally until softened, about 15 to 20 minutes.
Step 4: Zest one orange
While the carrot mixture is cooking, zest 1 orange. Set zest aside.
Step 5: Juice oranges
Juice all 3 oranges (you should get about 1 cup of juice).
Step 6: Add remaining ingredients to the pot
When ready, stir a generous sprinkling of salt and pepper, orange juice and zest, cherries, apricots, butter, honey, ginger, and cinnamon into carrot mixture.
Step 7: Cover and cook
Cover and continue to cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
Step 8: Uncover and reduce liquid
Uncover and cook for 5 minutes to reduce liquid.
Step 9: Garnish and serve
Sprinkle with parsley and serve hot.
What is the history of tzimmes?
Tzimmes (pronounced tzih-miss) is often served for Jewish holidays like Rosh Hashanah or Passover, where it lends sweetness as a side to meaty dishes like braised brisket or roasted chicken. But this seemingly simple dish has a long history — one that dates back hundreds of years.
Early versions of tzimmes may have been based on a stewed mixture of turnips, carrots, and gourds in honey, published in 1393 in a non-Jewish cookbook "Le Ménagier de Paris," a medieval household guide. Around this time in Germany, the dish began popping up on Jewish tables containing parsnips and turnips along with stewed meat. In the 15th century, carrots were added to the pot, often cut into coins to symbolize a prosperous new year.
There are no rules when it comes to tzimmes. Modern versions take it both in sweeter and more savory directions, utilizing a variety of vegetables, fruits, meats, and more.
How should you serve tzimmes?
Classically, tzimmes is a complicated dish that's often saved for special occasions — Jewish holidays among them. "Stovetop versions of tzimmes, like this one, combat the idea of tzimmes being difficult to make," Rosenhouse says. "Sweet potatoes and carrots are cooked together in a little over 30 minutes, with balanced additions that make this dish a perfect complement to any weeknight meal, especially for cool, autumn nights."
With a hint of cinnamon and ginger already in the mix, we're definitely feeling the fall flavors. To amplify the seasonal notes, consider topping with toasted pecans or walnuts for additional texture, or add a splash of red wine as the vegetables stew for even deeper flavor.
Tzimmes should be served hot (or at least warm) — it will cool quickly as it sits. Pair with roasted chicken, short ribs, and other meaty dishes. To lighten up the meal, a green salad can be a nice accompaniment.
Can you make tzimmes in advance?
Tzimmes is a great make-ahead dish. Prepare as directed, cutting back on the cooking time by 5 to 10 minutes to avoid a mushy result when reheating. Cool the tzimmes completely, then refrigerate in an airtight container for up to three days or freeze up to three months (skip garnishing with parsley until ready to serve). Thaw overnight in the refrigerator if frozen.
To reheat, warm in a covered baking dish in a 350 F oven until hot throughout. Garnish and serve hot.
If you'd like to reheat on the stovetop, a large pan is key to avoid crowding the vegetables (and overcooking them). Add a splash of orange juice, or vegetable broth to a large skillet and heat over medium-high until steaming. Add vegetables and cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until hot throughout. Garnish and serve, adjusting to taste with additional seasoning if needed.
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped into ½-inch pieces
- 2 pounds rainbow carrots, peeled and chopped into ½-inch pieces
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 3 medium oranges
- ¾ cup dried cherries
- ¾ cup roughly chopped dried apricots
- 4 tablespoons butter, softened
- ½ cup honey
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
|Calories per Serving
|326
|Total Fat
|9.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|15.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|61.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|7.0 g
|Total Sugars
|45.3 g
|Sodium
|595.6 mg
|Protein
|2.9 g