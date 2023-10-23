Anytime Tzimmes (Sweet Carrot Stew) Recipe

Tzimmes, or tsimmes, is a traditional Ashkenazi Jewish side dish often served for holidays like Rosh Hashanah or Passover — particularly the former when honey-infused dishes bring hope for a sweet new year. It's typically made with carrots, sweet potatoes, or other root vegetables that are stewed with dried fruits, orange juice, and brown sugar or honey, for a rich, perfumed dish that pairs nicely with meat dishes. But not everyone is a fan.

"I'm ashamed to say I grew up disliking tzimmes," recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse confesses. "It was a dish on the holiday table I rejected right away, even as someone with a big sweet tooth." The reason? Prunes. "Traditionally tzimmes is studded with big, juicy prunes," she recounts, "but as a kid, that's not exactly what you want to eat."

Modern iterations take a lighter approach to the sweetness of tzimmes. Prunes are often replaced with cranberries, dates, or apricots. A balance of citrus, honey, salt, and butter leads to a glaze that coats and infuses the vegetables without being cloying. This version, made with rainbow carrots, dried cherries, apricots, fresh ginger, a hint of spice, and chopped parsley for brightness, has an abundance of flavor and depth.

Tzimmes, a Yiddish word that translates to "a big fuss," may not fit the bill here. Ready on the stovetop in a little over 30 minutes, this traditional holiday side is transformed into a sweet and savory dish perfect for any night of the week.