Hearty Venison And Wild Mushroom Casserole Recipe

venison and wild mushroom casserole Jennine Rye/Tasting Table
By Jennine Rye and Tasting Table Staff

The term casserole encompasses an impressively wide range of dishes, but all of them have a few things in common. Firstly, a casserole should be a dish that is cooked in one pot, and this cooking process is done in the oven. Secondly, casseroles are generally a quick and convenient dinner option that can be thrown together and will feed a family for days. Thirdly, a casserole should always be comforting. Whether you are preparing a humble weekday tater tot-topped casserole to feed your family or an elegant French beef bourguignon for a dinner party, it will always have a hearty and comforting quality.

This hearty venison and wild mushroom casserole recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a wonderful dinner option for anyone who enjoys game. Venison is browned in a pan before oven cooking in a mixture of red wine, beef stock, juniper berries, thyme and redcurrant jelly, until it is mouthwateringly tender. Wild mushrooms are sauteed before being added to the casserole, resulting in a deeply rich gamey and earthy dish that is impressive enough to be served at a dinner party.

Gather the ingredients for this hearty venison and wild mushroom casserole recipe

venison wild mushroom casserole ingredients Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

To begin this hearty venison and wild mushroom casserole recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will want cooking oil, a wild mushroom mix, stewing venison, an onion, garlic, all-purpose flour, beef stock, and red wine. To add more flavor to your casserole you will also want red currant jelly, dried thyme, a bay leaf, juniper berries, and salt and pepper, for seasoning.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

preheating the oven Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Heat a pan

pan on heating element Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Place an oven-safe pan (with a lid, not needed yet) over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil.

Step 3: Saute the mushrooms

sauteing mushrooms in a pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Saute the mushrooms for 4 to 5 minutes until softened and lightly browned.

Step 4: Set aside

sauteed mushrooms in a bowl Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove from the pan and set aside.

Step 5: Brown the venison

diced venison frying in pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add the diced venison to the pan, season well with salt and pepper, and brown for 4 to 5 minutes.

Step 6: Set aside

bowl with cooked venison cubes Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove and set aside.

Step 7: Add onions to pan

sliced onion in a pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining tablespoon of oil and the onion to the pan.

Step 8: Saute onions and garlic

sauteing onions and garlic Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Saute the onions for 2 to 3 minutes before adding the crushed garlic and sauteing for another 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 9: Return the venison to the pan

venison and flour in pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Return the venison to the pan along with the flour.

Step 10: Stir well

venison and onions in pan Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Stir well to coat the venison and onion with the flour.

Step 11: Add other ingredients

assembling venison stew Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Add the beef stock, wine, red currant jelly, dried thyme, bay leaf, and juniper berries.

Step 12: Transfer to the oven

picking up pan with lid Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Place the lid on the pan and transfer the casserole to the oven for 1 hour.

Step 13: Add the mushrooms

adding mushrooms to venison casserole Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Remove the casserole from the oven and add in the mushrooms.

Step 14: Return casserole to oven

Casserole pan with lid on Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Return the casserole to the oven to stew for another 30 minutes.

Step 15: Serve

venison and wild mushroom casserole Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

Serve immediately.

Can I use a different type of meat in this casserole recipe?

venison and wild mushroom casserole Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

While you may think it is perfectly possible to use any cut of meat for your stew, there are definitely options that will better suit your purpose for this recipe, and others which will leave you with a casserole that is a little lacking. As this casserole cooks slowly in the oven for an hour and a half, you'll want to choose meats that are good for stewing. Any meat that has fattiness or connective tissue is great, as the long cooking time will break this down giving you wonderfully tender meat and a deeply flavored dish.

If venison isn't quite your cup of tea, this gamey meat can be substituted for beef or lamb to give you an equally rich and meaty casserole with similar heartiness. While oxtail is a little more pricey and can be harder to get hold of, it is definitely a worthy substitute for the venison in this recipe. Sirloin, brisket, and chuck are other options available to you that will result in a casserole with impossibly tender meat. While lamb in general can also be pricier, its unique flavor will pair wonderfully with the other ingredients in this recipe. We recommend using cuts from the shoulder, leg, or neck, for a deeply comforting and hearty casserole.

What should I serve with this venison casserole?

venison and wild mushroom casserole Jennine Rye/Tasting Table

While this venison casserole is bursting with deeply meaty and earthy flavor, you'll want to pair it with a side dish to make the most of it. To fully enjoy the rich casserole sauce, we recommend choosing side dishes that can absorb some of the liquid. For an incredibly simple and rustic side, a slab of fresh crusty bread slathered with butter makes an excellent accompaniment to this casserole, with the bread both acting as a carrier for the meat and mushrooms, as well as sopping up all the lovely juices. If a hands-on approach to casserole is not your thing, white or brown rice, or mashed potatoes, also make great carby sides that will absorb the juices and help you make the most of your venison casserole.

For more elaborate side dishes, comforting cheesy potato dishes such as scalloped potatoes add a creamy richness to the dish which pairs well with the richness of the casserole, making a wonderfully hearty and warming meal during the autumn or winter months. For a different option, a baked potato makes a great side dish with it's leathery skin and fluffy innards adding texture and flavor to your plate. Finally, we recommend serving this casserole with a side of greens such as kale, green beans, or broccoli to cut though the richness, adding freshness and color to your meal.

