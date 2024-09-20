The term casserole encompasses an impressively wide range of dishes, but all of them have a few things in common. Firstly, a casserole should be a dish that is cooked in one pot, and this cooking process is done in the oven. Secondly, casseroles are generally a quick and convenient dinner option that can be thrown together and will feed a family for days. Thirdly, a casserole should always be comforting. Whether you are preparing a humble weekday tater tot-topped casserole to feed your family or an elegant French beef bourguignon for a dinner party, it will always have a hearty and comforting quality.

This hearty venison and wild mushroom casserole recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, is a wonderful dinner option for anyone who enjoys game. Venison is browned in a pan before oven cooking in a mixture of red wine, beef stock, juniper berries, thyme and redcurrant jelly, until it is mouthwateringly tender. Wild mushrooms are sauteed before being added to the casserole, resulting in a deeply rich gamey and earthy dish that is impressive enough to be served at a dinner party.