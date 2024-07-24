10 Comforting Cheesy Potato Recipes

If comfort food is what you seek, there's no better place to get it than in a cheesy potato recipe. Something about the combination of starchy spuds and gooey fromage speaks to our soul, no matter what season it is. And not only are these recipes ultra-satisfying to chow down on, but they're usually pretty simple to whip up as well.

What exactly is a cheesy potato recipe? As long as you have those two main components, it can fall under this umbrella. But most of these dishes are baked so the cheese has time to melt, the potatoes can get soft, and a nice, golden crust can form on top. The variables here include the type of spuds, fromage, spices, and herbs you use, and the thickness of the potato slices (or chunks).

To help you get started, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite recipes. Serve them as a side dish for a big celebratory meal, or just keep them in your back pocket for when you need some seriously cozy comfort food.