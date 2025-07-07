For Extra Spicy Baked Beans, Try This Recipe

A pot of baked beans is a warm, rich, creamy, and comforting dish that has been around for a long time. We know that Indigenous Americans have been making them for thousands of years, served along with maize and squash. Modern recipes for baked beans have branched out and contain a long list of ingredients. They can be made with meat (the famous pork and beans) or in vegetarian versions. From British-style baked beans that are part of the full English breakfast or served on toast, to Boston baked beans — known for their use of molasses — to regional varieties like Kansas City, Tex-Mex, Hawaiian, and Louisiana-style baked beans, there's something for every taste.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for homemade vegetarian baked beans with a spicy kick. These beans are deliciously creamy and have a rich, complex flavor. The twist is the combination of not just chili powder and ground cayenne for plenty of heat, but also dried ancho chiles, which add a unique warmth and smokiness. If you're not a fan of spicy food, you can leave all the spicy components out, and the dish will have a wonderful, sweet, deep flavor without the heat. You can keep the ancho chiles — they're hardly spicy — but take the spicy seeds out first. There's nothing like homemade baked beans right out of the oven, and we think you'll be a fan of this unique recipe once you give it a try.