Worcestershire Sauce Is The Magic Ingredient For Better Baked Beans

You can add bacon to homemade baked beans for an umami boost or upgrade canned baked beans effortlessly with ingredients like hot sauce. But whether you prefer to crack open a can of baked beans or make the classic side dish from scratch, both varieties benefit from a bit of Worcestershire sauce. It's probably already in your pantry, and it will add layers of umami and rich, savory flavors — just as it does when it's applied in more traditional ways, such as drizzled on a burger or mixed into a steak marinade.

Inside a bottle of Worcestershire sauce is a blend of flavor-rich ingredients including vinegar, onion, garlic, anchovies, tamarind, salt, and sugar, just to name a few. Of course, every brand is different. All of those flavors will translate to baked beans, negating the need to use the ingredients separately.

The rich sauce will also contrast with the acidity of tomatoes and the sweetness of brown sugar, two ingredients that often tend to make it into a pot of baked beans. You won't need much of the sauce (more about that later), but it will help smooth out the consistency since it's a liquid. It's also low in calories, so you'll get loads of flavor without indulging too much — though you should be mindful of the sodium levels.