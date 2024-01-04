Add Bacon To Baked Beans For A Salty, Umami Upgrade

Baked beans are a flavorful side dish to pair with many other foods like grilled chicken, hot dogs, and pan-seared burgers. To get the richest flavor, however, the beans need a boost from many other ingredients, like pieces of bacon. The result will be umami-packed baked beans with salty, savory, and meaty flavors in every bite. Who doesn't love bacon, after all? You can experiment with different cuts and flavors of bacon, like applewood smoked or an uncured variety, to reach your desired flavor profiles.

You can easily find homemade recipes that already incorporate bacon, like our recipe for slow cooker baked beans with a half-pound of bacon from Tasting Table recipe developer Erin Johnson. If you have a family baked beans recipe that's been passed down for generations, or you came across a different kind on social media that you want to try, just add bacon to its other ingredients. This technique also works to elevate a can of baked beans if you want umami-rich flavor with less effort or have a can in the back of the pantry that needs to be used.