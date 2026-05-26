The Healthiest Sandwich You Can Get From Chick-Fil-A Doesn't Skimp On Flavor

Without crispy fried crusts, salty seasonings, and rich sauces, healthier fast food items too often end up on the bland side. But if you snoop around, you can find plenty of healthy fast food orders that don't sacrifice flavor, including at the ever-popular Chick-fil-A. To find out which of the chain's famous sandwiches is your healthiest bet, we asked registered dietitian Angel Luk for her expert advice, and she named the classic grilled chicken sandwich as her top pick.

Though it built its fame on fried chicken, Chick-Fil-A is one of the healthiest fast food chains full of lighter offerings. Luk pointed out that the grilled chicken sandwich is "likely lower in saturated fat than its fried counterpart, and includes lettuce and tomato for fiber and lutein." She added, "Lutein is an antioxidant that promotes good eye health."

Luk is right on, as Chick-fil-A's classic fried chicken sandwich contains 3.5 grams of saturated fat, while the grilled version contains a gram less. Plus, the only veggies on the fried sandwich are two pickle chips, resulting in just 1 gram of fiber, while the fresh veggies on its grilled counterpart lend it 3 grams of fiber. Some fiber may also come from the grilled sandwich's multigrain bun. You'll also be relieved to learn that Chick-fil-A is a restaurant with shockingly good grilled chicken. When we ranked Chick-fil-A chicken items, the grilled sandwich made a strong showing with its delectable chargrilled flavor and perfectly-cooked chicken breast, which is soaked in a lemon-herb marinade to banish blandness.