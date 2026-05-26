The Healthiest Sandwich You Can Get From Chick-Fil-A Doesn't Skimp On Flavor
Without crispy fried crusts, salty seasonings, and rich sauces, healthier fast food items too often end up on the bland side. But if you snoop around, you can find plenty of healthy fast food orders that don't sacrifice flavor, including at the ever-popular Chick-fil-A. To find out which of the chain's famous sandwiches is your healthiest bet, we asked registered dietitian Angel Luk for her expert advice, and she named the classic grilled chicken sandwich as her top pick.
Though it built its fame on fried chicken, Chick-Fil-A is one of the healthiest fast food chains full of lighter offerings. Luk pointed out that the grilled chicken sandwich is "likely lower in saturated fat than its fried counterpart, and includes lettuce and tomato for fiber and lutein." She added, "Lutein is an antioxidant that promotes good eye health."
Luk is right on, as Chick-fil-A's classic fried chicken sandwich contains 3.5 grams of saturated fat, while the grilled version contains a gram less. Plus, the only veggies on the fried sandwich are two pickle chips, resulting in just 1 gram of fiber, while the fresh veggies on its grilled counterpart lend it 3 grams of fiber. Some fiber may also come from the grilled sandwich's multigrain bun. You'll also be relieved to learn that Chick-fil-A is a restaurant with shockingly good grilled chicken. When we ranked Chick-fil-A chicken items, the grilled sandwich made a strong showing with its delectable chargrilled flavor and perfectly-cooked chicken breast, which is soaked in a lemon-herb marinade to banish blandness.
A dietitian explains how to make Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken sandwich even healthier
Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken is fairly lean at 390 calories and 11 grams of fat. To make it healthier, you might think to trim these numbers down even more, but this simple sandwich doesn't have any high-calorie toppings to take away. Instead, Luk recommended "doubling the lettuce and tomato in the sandwich for extra fiber and antioxidant intake." You can indeed add extra tomato and lettuce to your Chick-fil-A grilled chicken sandwich right on the chain's app or website, with each extra serving costing 20 cents. If you're fine with upping the price, it's a great move for extra nutrition.
Is grilled chicken simply not your speed? You don't have to cut yourself off from your favorite Chick-fil-A items. To enjoy them in a more health-conscious way, Luk recommended order modifications that add nutrition, much like the extra veggies in the sandwiches. "I like to encourage people to think about what they can add to their daily intake instead of what they can take away," she said. "Creating a positivity around our choices and intentionally stepping away from a restrictive mindset promotes a much better relationship with food." Many other nutritional authorities share her opinion, saying that adding nutritious foods to your diet instead of cutting out what you love to eat can help you feel more satiated, reach your goals for essential nutrients, and avoid feelings of deprivation or being out of control, leading to better nourishment overall.