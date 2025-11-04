9 Chain Restaurants With Shockingly Good Grilled Chicken

When you get a craving for restaurant-quality chicken, most of the time, you're probably thinking of the fried variety. Fried chicken, with its crispy breading and juicy flesh, can be tricky to make at home (though it's not impossible when you follow a particularly good recipe), which is why it's such a popular choice at so many chain restaurants. Perhaps less sought after is grilled chicken, which is often painted as the healthier — and therefore less desirable — choice.

There's indeed some subpar grilled chicken out there, but there are still plenty of chain restaurants that deliver more than just average results with their grilled chicken offerings. You might not think of them as places to go specifically for their grilled chicken, but once you get a taste, you may realize that it's better than most of their other menu items. So, when you're looking for a way to switch up your chain restaurant chicken game, try the grilled chicken at some of these popular chains. You may just find that this lighter, leaner version of chicken becomes your new go-to.