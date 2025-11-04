9 Chain Restaurants With Shockingly Good Grilled Chicken
When you get a craving for restaurant-quality chicken, most of the time, you're probably thinking of the fried variety. Fried chicken, with its crispy breading and juicy flesh, can be tricky to make at home (though it's not impossible when you follow a particularly good recipe), which is why it's such a popular choice at so many chain restaurants. Perhaps less sought after is grilled chicken, which is often painted as the healthier — and therefore less desirable — choice.
There's indeed some subpar grilled chicken out there, but there are still plenty of chain restaurants that deliver more than just average results with their grilled chicken offerings. You might not think of them as places to go specifically for their grilled chicken, but once you get a taste, you may realize that it's better than most of their other menu items. So, when you're looking for a way to switch up your chain restaurant chicken game, try the grilled chicken at some of these popular chains. You may just find that this lighter, leaner version of chicken becomes your new go-to.
Nando's
Nando's hails from South Africa, and although it's a wildly popular chain in some parts of the world, it has yet to really take hold in the United States. However, there are a few cities in the country that are lucky enough to have their very own Nando's, and those cities can indulge in this iconic chain's delicious grilled chicken. This isn't just normal, boring grilled chicken, though. What sets Nando's apart is the fact that it spices its chicken with peri-peri, a sort of spicy pepper that adds boldness and complexity to the chain's grilled chicken. The chicken stays in that peri-peri marinade for a full day before it's finally fire-grilled to crispy (albeit still moist) perfection.
We suggest opting for the half chicken, so you can really focus on the flavors of the meat itself. However, you can also snag chicken thigh skewers, chicken sandwiches, wraps, and even chicken livers. There are also bowls and salads topped with that same tasty grilled chicken. Can't make it to a Nando's? You can try making your own Nando's-inspired peri-peri chicken sandwich at home.
Chick-fil-A
When most people think of Chick-fil-A, they think of the chain's signature crispy chicken sandwich. It's juicy and has a nice crisp to it, which is why it's amongst the most popular fried chicken joints around. However, not a lot of Chick-fil-A goers default to the chain's grilled chicken sandwich, which is arguably equally as delicious as the crispy version. Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken is marinated in a lemon-herb marinade, which makes for a slightly acidic and unexpectedly bold flavor profile. It's served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted multigrain bun, making it feel a little bit healthier than the chain's signature fried chicken.
The chicken in this sandwich is moist and tastes freshly grilled — you're probably not getting chicken that's been sitting around waiting for someone to order it. Yes, it tastes a bit fresher than a fried chicken sandwich, but it still feels like an indulgence.
You don't have to opt for a sandwich if you want to taste Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken, though. Unlike most chicken places, this chain also serves grilled chicken nuggets, for a uniquely healthy menu option that pairs well with the chain's mac and cheese.
Carl's Jr.
When you're craving fast-food chicken, Carl's Jr. probably isn't the first chain that comes to mind. After all, the restaurant is more well-known for its burgers than its lighter offerings. But even if you do feel like getting chicken at Carl's Jr., chances are, your first instinct will be to opt for a fried version. However, we're here to deliver the good news: Carl's Jr. actually has some top-notch grilled chicken on its menu, and it's time that you tried it for yourself.
The standout grilled chicken offering from Carl's Jr. is the Charbroiled BBQ Chicken Sandwich, and it's super flavorful by grilled chicken standards. The chicken itself is quite salty, which is absolutely a good thing: Without all that salt, grilled chicken often falls flat on the flavor front. But a lot of the flavor you're getting in this sandwich comes from the smoky, savory BBQ sauce that has just the right hint of sweetness to it.
El Pollo Loco
There's a good reason that more people don't know enough about El Pollo Loco's delicious grilled chicken: It's only available in a few states. The chain is mostly based in the western part of the country, so if you don't live there (or visit often), there's a good chance that El Pollo Loco isn't even on your radar at all. Well, it's time that changed, since this chain is whipping up some of the best fast-food grilled chicken around.
The fire-grilled chicken is deeply flavorful, without the dryness that you might expect from a restaurant that doesn't focus so heavily on grilled chicken. You can opt for a chicken-focused meal, which features grilled chicken as the centerpiece, accompanied by a few side dishes, or you can order a burrito bowl, tacos, or a salad. Regardless of what you order, though, that grilled chicken is the focal point. It gets rave reviews online, with many customers saying that it offers a very consistent level of quality between different locations.
Smashburger
If you ask us, Smashburger absolutely does not sound like a good place to get a chicken sandwich — let alone a grilled chicken sandwich. This is a restaurant almost entirely focused on burgers, which it does quite well. But what if we were to tell you that it may actually be worth your time and money to check out the chain's grilled chicken? The Deluxe Chicken Smash is not your average grilled chicken sandwich, to be fair. The patty is made with ground chicken, as opposed to a whole piece of grilled chicken. It may not be for everyone, but we think it works particularly well at Smashburger because the ground chicken is, in fact, smashed to achieve the same crispy patty that the chain is known for in its burgers.
The patties are marinated in a simple olive oil and garlic marinade, which is surprisingly flavorful and leaves the chicken very moist. Admittedly, it's not the most visually appealing grilled chicken sandwich on the market, but when it comes to flavor, this option absolutely delivers.
Pollo Tropical
If you've spent much time in Florida, then chances are you've come across a Pollo Tropical or two. There are a few other locations scattered across the U.S., but it's not a widespread chain, which is why American grilled chicken lovers at large may be shocked to find out just how delicious this grilled chicken is. This place actually specializes in grilled chicken, and if you want to get a taste of its signature dish, you should grab a platter. These platters are centered around the chicken itself, which comes served with various sides.
However, you can get more than random pieces of chicken at this spot. There are also sandwiches and wraps, soups and salads, and even Tropichop bowls, which feature chopped grilled chicken on top of generally rice and bean-based dishes. Although some complain that the chain's chicken quality isn't what it once was, many still agree that it offers delicious grilled chicken and healthy menu options compared to most fast food restaurants out there.
Zaxby's
Zaxby's is another chicken-focused restaurant that's heavily concentrated in the South. Because its claim to fame is its chicken, you may automatically assume that its grilled chicken is decent. But most of the chain's dishes are focused around fried — not grilled — chicken. Therefore, it may come as a shock to learn that the restaurant's grilled chicken is as good as (or even better than) the fried stuff.
If you want to get a taste of the grilled chicken for yourself, order the grilled chicken sandwich. It's simple, but it highlights just how delicious Zaxby's chicken can be. The marinated patty is moist, juicy, and surprisingly flavorful. It seems to be cooked evenly, with a slight crisp on the exterior. It's adorned with lettuce, tomato, and some ranch to really bring it all together. This may not be the kind of place you go to when you want a wide variety of grilled chicken options to choose from, but the chain's single grilled chicken offering is tasty enough to stand on its own.
Boston Market
Craving a home-cooked meal but can't be bothered to go through the hassle of making it all yourself? We've been there before, and those days are when we want to go to Boston Market. This chain may have seen more popularity back in the day, but we still think it's a great spot to grab takeout when you're craving something a little bit fresher-tasting than your average grocery store's rotisserie chicken. The rotisserie chicken at Boston Market has tender, juicy meat and crispy skin that crackles when you bite into it. Sure, it may not be exactly what you think of when you dream of grilled chicken — but it may be even better.
We also love Boston Market because it serves more than just its iconic chicken. You can also pick up a wide variety of side dishes to enjoy with your meal, which makes getting dinner on the table a breeze. When you want more than a basic grilled chicken sandwich, Boston Market may just be the chain you're looking for.
Habit Burger & Grill
Habit Burger & Grill is another one of those chains you probably only think about in terms of its burgers. What you may not realize, though, is that this chain offers more than just burgers — and in fact, its grilled chicken sandwich may just be one of the best on this list. The chain's chicken club is far from your average fast-food chicken sandwich. It comes with a layer of crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and tomatoes, an incredibly generous portion of avocado, and just the right amount of mayo to bring everything together. It tastes fresh, yes, thanks to the lightness of the grilled chicken and the slew of veggies it's topped with, but it also feels kind of decadent, like you're really indulging in a serious treat.
The chicken patty itself has a lovely lemon pepper seasoning, which makes it more flavorful than most grilled chicken patties, with an unexpected juiciness that'll have you going back for another bite right away. Perhaps that's why it's such a beloved menu item at Habit Burger & Grill.
Methodology
We chose these chains based on both personal experience and online reviews. We've personally eaten at and tried the grilled chicken at most of these restaurants. For the ones we haven't visited personally, we relied on online reviews, both published and on online forums, to justify their inclusion on this list. We sought out chains that offered juicy, moist grilled chicken options — whether served solo or on a sandwich — with interesting, complex flavors (i.e., tasted like more than plain grilled chicken). Additionally, we evaluated grilled chicken texture to determine which chains should appear on this list.