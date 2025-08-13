Carl's Jr. Didn't Start Out By Slinging Burgers — And Its Name Tells The Chain's Story

Have you ever driven past a Carl's Jr. and wondered who Carl Sr. was? Or why it's Carl's Jr. and not Carl Jr.'s? There's more going on here than it seems, and it partly explains how the chain became one of the top-selling burger joints in America. It's an impressive feat, considering founder Carl Karcher started out selling hot dogs in 1941, not burgers. The burgers and the "Jr." didn't come until later.

Long before hamburgers were the pinnacle of fast-food culture, hot dogs dominated the landscape in America. As far back as the 1860s, people were selling hot dogs from carts. By the 1920s, Feltman's Ocean Pavilion — the Coney Island restaurant credited with popularizing the modern hot dog served on a bun — was selling 40,000 hot dogs per day. It's no wonder that Karcher wanted in on the action. He used his entire life savings of $15, borrowed another $311 against his car, and bought a hot dog cart that made just under $15 on its first day.

Karcher soon grew the business to four carts, and then opened a restaurant called Carl's Drive-In Barbecue, where the menu included hamburgers. From there, he opened a smaller version of the restaurant in 1956. He called it Carl's Jr. because it was a scaled-down version of Carl's. Carl's Jr. sold hamburgers and was designed to offer a faster, more convenient experience for customers.